The 2023-24 NBA season is officially in the books with the Celtics taking home the title in five games. The season featured plenty of former Tennessee basketball players in action as they represent the Vols at the next level. Here's how each of them fared.

Grant Williams: Mavericks/Hornets

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Celtics, Grant Williams moved on to the Mavericks. Ultimately, these would be the two teams to play in the NBA Finals, but Williams was on neither squad. Instead, he was traded to the Hornets where he represented his hometown in Charlotte. With the Hornets, he saw an increase in stats where he averaged a career-high 13.9 points per game in 29 appearances and 10 starts. He also shot 50.3% from the field, corralled 5.1 rebounds and dished out 3.2 assists per game in Charlotte, all career highs. While the Hornets are in a bit of a rebuild at the moment, they have young pieces to compete in the future and Williams could be a veteran option at forward.

Tobias Harris: 76ers

The highest-paid former Vol at the moment is Tobias Harris. This was the final season of his five-year, $180 million deal which makes him a free agent this off-season. It is believed to be unlikely he will return to Philadelphia. Harris completed his 13th season in the league and sixth with the 76ers. Philadelphia is the fifth team he's played for in his career as he was a trade piece at many previous stops. This year, he played and started in 70 matches. He averaged 17.2 points per game on 48.7% shooting from the field and 35.3% shooting on 3-pointers. He grabbed 6.5 rebounds and passed for 3.1 assists per game, as well.

Jaden Springer: 76ers/Celtics

Jaden Springer is an NBA champion. Despite starting the year with the 76ers, he was moved just before the trade deadline to the eventual champions in Boston. In the finals, he played eight minutes in game four where he grabbed two rebounds. The postseason as a whole saw him score a total of four points in 22 minutes of play. Springer played two and a half seasons with Philadelphia before the trade. With the Celtics, he played in 17 matches and made one start. He averaged 2.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game in this time. While he isn't necessarily a big piece of the puzzle for Boston, he'll be under contract next season for just over $4 million. Then, he'll become a restricted free agent which means the Celtics will have the chance to match any offer he receives from another franchise if they choose to.

Josh Richardson: Heat

After starting his career in Miami, Josh Richardson returned to the Heat this season. He played in 43 games and made six starts in his ninth NBA season. He averaged 9.9 points per game along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also shot an effective 44.4% from the field and 34.7% on 3-pointers. This was the first season of his two-year, $5.9 million deal with Miami. He'll become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Julian Phillips: Bulls

Julian Phillips has completed his rookie season in the NBA after being picked 35th overall by the Bulls. He played in 40 games this season for an average of 8.1 minutes per night. In this limited time, he averaged 2.2 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. Phillips signed a four-year, $8.1 million deal when he entered the league keeping him under contract for the near future. Chicago will have a club option in his fourth-year, though, to possibly prevent him from entering unrestricted free agency.

Admiral Schofield: Magic

Last off-season, the Magic resigned Admiral Schofield to a two-way contract that sends him between the NBA squad and G-League affiliate. He spent 23 games in Orlando for 3.7 minutes per appearance. He averaged 1.1 points and 0.7 rebounds in this time. This was his third season with the Magic after beginning his career with the Wizards. It is currently unclear what his future holds for him for the 2024-25 season.

Keon Johnson: Nets