The NFL concluded Week 3 of the season on Monday with a doubleheader. This week featured a crop of former Tennessee standouts who continue to impress at the next level. Let's dive into how it went.

Dobbs gets first win as a starter

As a part of the Steelers, Browns, Jaguars, Lions and Titans, Josh Dobbs has rarely gotten opportunities as a starting quarterback. However, this off-season, the Cardinals made the move to trade for him. Now, he is Arizona's starting quarterback as Kyler Murray works his way back from injury. In this role, he has looked extremely sharp. In Week 3, despite facing a surging Cowboys team and commanding one of the worst rosters in the NFL, he earned a win.

This is the first win of the quarterback's career as a starter. He previously started just four matches with Tennessee and the Cardinals. In the victory, Dobbs finished 17-for-21 through the air with 189 yards and a touchdown. He also added 55 rushing yards on six carries.

Taylor leads Saints' defense

Despite the Saints falling to the Packers, cornerback Alontae Taylor had an extremely impressive game. Taylor got the start in the game marking his first of the season. While on the field he played extremely well in pass coverage. He broke up five passes to limit Green Bay's aerial attack.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: VFLs in the NFL: Rookie receiver leads team, Dobbs impresses as starter He didn't stop there, though. He also picked up a crucial sack. This was the first of his career. He totaled two tackles for loss, as well.

Pair of receivers play well

Two former Tennessee receivers put together another strong week. The best performance came from Josh Palmer. The Chargers wideout caught an incredible touchdown after the ball was tipped. This gave Los Angeles a late lead and helped it grab its first win of the season over the Vikings.

