The NFL has concluded Week 2 of its season. This featured plenty of former Tennessee standouts who continue to impress at the next level. Let's dive into how the former Vols performed. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Jalin Hyatt breaks out

After failing to reel in his only target in Week 1, Jalin Hyatt bounced back with a great game on Sunday afternoon. In the Giants' 31-28 win over the Cardinals, he caught two balls for 89 yards. This included a long of 58 for the first catch of his NFL career. This production resulted in Hyatt leading the team in receiving yards. The next closest New York player was tight end Darren Waller who recorded 76 receiving yards.

Josh Dobbs continues to look sharp

While Hyatt helped lead the Giants to a comeback win, Josh Dobbs was on the other side. As the Cardinals' starting quarterback, he put together an impressive game. He totaled 228 passing yards and a touchdown on 21-for-31 passing. On the ground, he rushed for his first ever rushing touchdown along with 41 total yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XT1cuIEpvc2ggRG9iYnMgRklHSFRTIGhpcyB3YXkgaW50byB0aGUg ZW5kIHpvbmUg8J+YpPCfmKTwn5ikPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTllHdnNBWj9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05ZR3ZzQVo8L2E+IG9uIEZPWDxi cj7wn5OxOiBTdHJlYW0gb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL05GTFBsdXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNORkxQbHVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRmhY dHg3dzN3VyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZoWHR4N3czd1c8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96YTh0QUVlQWlVIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vemE4 dEFFZUFpVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwgKEBORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZML3N0YXR1cy8xNzAzNTExMTc4MzczMTUy OTE5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNywgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Dobbs is 0-2 to start the season but has looked sharp. He isn't in the picture longterm for Arizona but is proving he can be an effective NFL quarterback.

Pruitt-era receivers shine

Two wide receivers who spent the prime of their college careers under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt looked solid in Week 2. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: VFLs in the NFL: Former Vols take field in Week 1 of NFL season Jauan Jennings helped the 49ers take down the Rams 30-23 with two catches for 51 yards. He is mostly used as a blocker but has the ability to effect the game through the air, as well. For the Chargers, Josh Palmer also caught a handful of passes. He grabbed three balls for 13 yards but his team ultimately fell to the Titans in overtime.

Young defenders dominate