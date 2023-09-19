VFLs in the NFL: Rookie receiver leads team, Dobbs impresses as starter
The NFL has concluded Week 2 of its season.
This featured plenty of former Tennessee standouts who continue to impress at the next level.
Let's dive into how the former Vols performed.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Jalin Hyatt breaks out
After failing to reel in his only target in Week 1, Jalin Hyatt bounced back with a great game on Sunday afternoon.
In the Giants' 31-28 win over the Cardinals, he caught two balls for 89 yards. This included a long of 58 for the first catch of his NFL career.
This production resulted in Hyatt leading the team in receiving yards. The next closest New York player was tight end Darren Waller who recorded 76 receiving yards.
Josh Dobbs continues to look sharp
While Hyatt helped lead the Giants to a comeback win, Josh Dobbs was on the other side.
As the Cardinals' starting quarterback, he put together an impressive game. He totaled 228 passing yards and a touchdown on 21-for-31 passing.
On the ground, he rushed for his first ever rushing touchdown along with 41 total yards.
Dobbs is 0-2 to start the season but has looked sharp. He isn't in the picture longterm for Arizona but is proving he can be an effective NFL quarterback.
Pruitt-era receivers shine
Two wide receivers who spent the prime of their college careers under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt looked solid in Week 2.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: VFLs in the NFL: Former Vols take field in Week 1 of NFL season
Jauan Jennings helped the 49ers take down the Rams 30-23 with two catches for 51 yards. He is mostly used as a blocker but has the ability to effect the game through the air, as well.
For the Chargers, Josh Palmer also caught a handful of passes. He grabbed three balls for 13 yards but his team ultimately fell to the Titans in overtime.
Young defenders dominate
Another group of young players in the NFL out of Tennessee are continuing to make a name for themselves.
Defensive back Theo Jackson made his big play in prime time. On Thursday night, he intercepted Jalen Hurts for his first career pick. He also brought down four ball carriers.
Darrell Taylor also impressed for the Seahawks while recording three tackles.
Rookie Byron Young is off to a great start to his career, as well. He put up five tackles and a sack in the Rams' loss.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––