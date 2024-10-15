VFLs in the NFL: Hendon Hooker plays his first NFL snaps

Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images)

Another week of the NFL season is in the books and former Tennessee stars continue to impress at the next level. Here's the rundown of the best of the former Vols to leave their mark this week.

Hendon Hooker makes debut with Lions

With the Lions dismantling the Cowboys 47-9, Detroit relieved their starting quarterback of duty and handed the ball to backup Hendon Hooker. After missing the first professional year of his career while recovering from his ACL injury at Tennessee, this was the first time he had taken regular season snaps in the NFL. The Lions did not go to the air much with Hooker in the game, but he did throw two passes. He ultimately completed 1-of-2 attempts for a 19-yard completion. He was also sacked once.

Alvin Kamara punches in his 60th career rushing touchdown

For the Saints, Alvin Kamara has turned back the clock and begun to look like his prime self again this season. This continued on Sunday as he scored a touchdown. On the ground, Kamara got 13 carries for 40 yards and the score. Through the air, he caught five passes for 24 yards. The touchdown was good for his 60th rushing score of his career. With New Orleans getting blown out, he lost out on some touches but still had a productive game given the workload.

Jauan Jennings snags three catches