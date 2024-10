Tennessee continues to be well-represented in the NFL as the season progresses. The Vols had plenty of players show out in week four on both sides of the ball. Here was the best of the Tennessee alumni. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Jauan Jennings picks up where he left off

After possibly the best performance of his career in an 11-catch, 175-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Rams, Jauan Jennings picked up right where he left off. The former Vol only caught three passes this week but made them count while racking up 88 yards including a long of 45. This helped the 49ers down VFL Jerod Mayo's Patriots team 30-13 at home.

Alvin Kamara, Alontae Taylor continue to excel for Saints

The Saints have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season and part of that has been because of two breakout Vols. Alvin Kamara, the five-time Pro Bowl running back, has captured some of his prime to start this season and is off to a great start. He had 19 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons. Through the air, he added seven catches for 42 yards.

Alontae Taylor has also emerged as one of the better cornerbacks in the league. He had four tackles, all of which solo, and two passes defended on Sunday. This had him ranked as the fifth best player on the Saints' defense on PFF against Atlanta and the second-best in pass coverage.

Jaylen Wright gets in the fold

The highest-drafted rookie this season was Jaylen Wright. The star back was picked by the Dolphins but has had to fight to see the field early in his pro career. Against a Titans' defense that has been impressive so far, Wright got some run on Monday Night Football. Including a long of 20 yards, he got nine carries for 32 yards in his limited time on the field. This was the most of any running back on the team. Things aren't fully clicking yet, but he is starting to earn more and more snaps.