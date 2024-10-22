VFLs in the NFL: Jaylen McCollough grabs two picks in Rams' win

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates an interception by safety Jaylen McCollough (39) with the rest of the bench against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at SoFi Stadium. (Photo by Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images)

Another week of NFL play is in the books and once again, former Tennessee football standouts continue to turn heads. Here's the rundown from the best of this week's former Vols in action.

Jaylen McCollough has two picks, seals game

In a narrow win over the Raiders, defense was key for the Rams. Los Angeles forced three interceptions and a fumble with Jaylen McCollough on the receiving end of two picks. The second interception came with under a minute and a half remaining as McCollough sealed the deal for the Rams. His second of the day set up the offense running out the clock to win their second game of the season. On the day, McCollough also contributed a tackle. Teammate and former Vol Byron Young also had a nice outing with six tackles, four of which solo, and two quarterback hits.

Cedric Tillman impresses as Browns' starter

After Amari Cooper was traded to the Bills, former Tennessee standout and second-year receiver Cedric Tillman was inserted into the starting lineup for the Browns. The outside receiver instantly formed a connection with backup Jameis Winston who came in to replace injured starter Deshaun Watson. Tillman led the team in yards with 81 on eight receptions. He averaged 10.1 yards per grab with a long of 25 on the day.

