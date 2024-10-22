VFLs in the NFL: Jaylen McCollough grabs two picks in Rams' win

in other news
Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career
Previously playing at Virginia and Charlotte, Igor Milicic Jr. is used to playing in defensive heavy systems.
Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined
Tennessee and Kentucky will meet next Saturday in primetime.
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors
More recognition from the SEC for two Tennessee standouts after the Vols' win over Alabama.
How Chris Brazzell II became another Third Saturday in October hero
The Tennessee wide receiver caught the Vols' go-ahead touchdown in 24-17 win over Alabama on Saturday.
2026 4-star OT Sam Greer talks Tennessee visit, top five schools
2026 four-star offensive lineman Sam Greer updates Tennessee football recruitment and game day visit.
Another week of NFL play is in the books and once again, former Tennessee football standouts continue to turn heads.
Here's the rundown from the best of this week's former Vols in action.
Jaylen McCollough has two picks, seals game
In a narrow win over the Raiders, defense was key for the Rams. Los Angeles forced three interceptions and a fumble with Jaylen McCollough on the receiving end of two picks.
The second interception came with under a minute and a half remaining as McCollough sealed the deal for the Rams. His second of the day set up the offense running out the clock to win their second game of the season.
On the day, McCollough also contributed a tackle. Teammate and former Vol Byron Young also had a nice outing with six tackles, four of which solo, and two quarterback hits.
Cedric Tillman impresses as Browns' starter
After Amari Cooper was traded to the Bills, former Tennessee standout and second-year receiver Cedric Tillman was inserted into the starting lineup for the Browns.
The outside receiver instantly formed a connection with backup Jameis Winston who came in to replace injured starter Deshaun Watson.
Tillman led the team in yards with 81 on eight receptions. He averaged 10.1 yards per grab with a long of 25 on the day.
Trey Smith, Josh Dobbs swap jerseys
With the Chiefs and 49ers meeting, it gave the chance for former Tennessee teammates Trey Smith and Josh Dobbs to reconnect. After the game, the pair exchanged jerseys.
Smith, the starting right guard for Kansas City, had a nice game according to PFF grades. He finished with a 70.7 which was the eighth-best mark on the team.
Dobbs did not play as the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco. Fellow 49er and former Vol teammate Jauan Jennings was also held out of the contest with an injury.
