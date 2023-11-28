As college football's regular season comes to a close, the NFL is entering its final stretch. For Tennessee, it is still well-represented at the next level. Here are the biggest storylines for former Vols this week. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Jalin Hyatt has a career day

To begin his NFL career, the Giants haven't utilized Jalin Hyatt. The third-round pick has spent much of the season watching from the sideline, instead. However, this week, Hyatt proved why he deserves more chances. By the end of the game, he had caught five passes for a game-high 109 yards.

Hyatt's 109 yards were 60 more than the next-highest mark from a receiver in the game. His big play ability was on display as he looked like the best wide receiver in the game. This effort was enough to help the Giants win 10-7 over the Patriots.

Rough Monday night outing for Josh Dobbs

Since dazzling with the Vikings, the nation fell in love with Josh Dobbs. With an opportunity to continue this narrative on Monday Night Football, Dobbs fell short. On the day, Dobbs threw for 185 yards and a touchdown on 22-of-32 passing. However, the issue comes in his four thrown interceptions. While some weren't fully his fault, he continued to put the ball in harms way throughout the night. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Dates for Tennessee games vs. Oklahoma, Alabama in 2024 set On the ground, he added just 11 yards on two scampers. This effort wasn't enough to move past the Bears. While Chicago put up just 12 points, the Vikings' offense only produced 10 in the loss.

Hendon Hooker nearing his return

This season, Tennessee's rookies have performed well. Hyatt had a career game on Sunday, Byron Young is looking like one of the steals of the draft, Cedric Tillman had a solid game for the Browns and Darnell Wright is a starter for the Bears. While these players have done well, Hendon Hooker has had to watch. After tearing his ACL last season, he hasn't been able to participate for the Lions.

