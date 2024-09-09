Tennessee football is well-represented in the NFL this season with 26 players on opening day active rosters. To get the season started, former Vols got off to a great start. This is between both players and coaches. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Three sack game for Alontae Taylor

Alontae Taylor has developed into a valuable piece of the Saints' secondary since being drafted by New Orleans. In his third NFL season, he's off to a great start. In the dismantling of the Panthers, Taylor led the team in tackles with six. He also recorded three sacks and a pass defended. His three sacks has him tied for most in the NFL through week one ahead of Monday's game.

Also in the matchup, Alvin Kamara of the Saints rushed for 83 yards on 15 totes and found the end zone. He caught five passes for 27 yards, as well. On the Panthers, Shy Tuttle recorded two tackles.

Jerod Mayo gets first win as NFL head coach

Tennessee is now represented in the head coaching ranks of the NFL. This off-season, Jerod Mayo was hired to replace Bill Belichick as the top man with the Patriots. Despite being one of the popular picks to finish the season in last place due to a depleted roster, Mayo steered his team to an opening day win over the Bengals.

Mayo coaches Joe Milton III who is a backup quarterback with New England.

Darrell Taylor off to nice start with new team

After beginning his career with the Seahawks, Darrell Taylor was traded to the Bears. In his first game in Chicago, Taylor dominated the Titans. He recorded eight tackles in the game with seven coming as solo efforts. He also managed two sacks including one that forced a fumble that the Bears recovered. Chicago ultimately pitched a massive comeback to down Tennessee.

