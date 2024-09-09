PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
VFLs in the NFL: Tennessee alums off to a great start to season

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts to sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts to sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee football is well-represented in the NFL this season with 26 players on opening day active rosters.

To get the season started, former Vols got off to a great start.

This is between both players and coaches.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Three sack game for Alontae Taylor

Alontae Taylor has developed into a valuable piece of the Saints' secondary since being drafted by New Orleans. In his third NFL season, he's off to a great start.

In the dismantling of the Panthers, Taylor led the team in tackles with six. He also recorded three sacks and a pass defended. His three sacks has him tied for most in the NFL through week one ahead of Monday's game.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbG9udGFlIFRheWxvciB3aXRoIGhpcyBUSElSRCBzYWNrIG9mIHRo ZSBnYW1lLiBIZSBpcyBhIENCIPCfmKQ8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9DQVJ2c05PP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ0FSdnNOTzwvYT4gb24gRk9Y PGJyPvCfk7E6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93YVZwTzkwOWdlIj5o dHRwczovL3QuY28vd2FWcE85MDlnZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL296cFpIdEpkYjAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9venBaSHRKZGIwPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5GTCAoQE5GTCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9ORkwvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzI4NjY4NDY5MDQ4MTE4MzI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Also in the matchup, Alvin Kamara of the Saints rushed for 83 yards on 15 totes and found the end zone. He caught five passes for 27 yards, as well.

On the Panthers, Shy Tuttle recorded two tackles.

Jerod Mayo gets first win as NFL head coach

Tennessee is now represented in the head coaching ranks of the NFL. This off-season, Jerod Mayo was hired to replace Bill Belichick as the top man with the Patriots.

Despite being one of the popular picks to finish the season in last place due to a depleted roster, Mayo steered his team to an opening day win over the Bengals.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KZXJvZCBNYXlvIGdldHMgaGlzIGZpcnN0IHdpbiBhcyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhdHJpb3RzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBQYXRyaW90czwvYT4gaGVhZCBjb2FjaCDwn5GPIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94WHBFUTE4ZWhRIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veFhw RVExOGVoUTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwgKEBORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZML3N0YXR1cy8xODMyODcwNDQ3Mjc0MjQy MzkxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA4LCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Mayo coaches Joe Milton III who is a backup quarterback with New England.

Darrell Taylor off to nice start with new team

After beginning his career with the Seahawks, Darrell Taylor was traded to the Bears. In his first game in Chicago, Taylor dominated the Titans.

He recorded eight tackles in the game with seven coming as solo efforts. He also managed two sacks including one that forced a fumble that the Bears recovered.

Chicago ultimately pitched a massive comeback to down Tennessee.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWZlbnNlIGlzIGJhbGxpbiYjMzk7IPCfmKQ8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9URU52c0NI ST9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RFTnZzQ0hJ PC9hPiBvbiBGT1ggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ZIT1p1NXliYWIi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mSE9adTV5YmFiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENo aWNhZ28gQmVhcnMgKEBDaGljYWdvQmVhcnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hpY2Fnb0JlYXJzL3N0YXR1cy8xODMyODY0NTIxOTg5 MzIwNzQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA4LCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Vols Darnell Wright and Velus Jones Jr. also were a part of the Bears' win.

