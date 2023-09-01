Tennessee will kickoff its 2023 football season on Saturday with a matchup against ACC opponent Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Vols enter the contest as 28-point favorites over the Cavaliers and hope to open the campaign on a high note. Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Cavaliers? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER

Coming into Saturday as a 28-point favorite, Tennessee knows that it is expected to easily take care of business against Virginia – and I see the Vols doing just that. Virginia is a program that's in a rebuild under Tony Elliott, while Tennessee is coming off a stellar season in 2023. With Joe Milton back to lead the way, and with everyone having bought into what Josh Heupel is trying to do with the program, I see the Vols opening the campaign in a highly successful way in Music City. Tyler's pick: Tennessee 42, Virginia 17

NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR

I don’t expect to see much drop off from Tennessee’s offense that put up big numbers a year ago. Joe Milton III will get a chance to show where he has improved as a passer, but hitting some big plays downfield and the run game should carry much of the load in the second half. A Virginia offense with a new QB should also give the Vols’ deep defense a chance to showcase their improvement from last season. Noah's pick: Tennessee 52, Virginia 21



RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR

Josh Heupel and company are prepared to pick up where they left off a year ago. In a game likely dominated on the ground, the Vols should see no issue putting up points against the Hoos’ defense. On the other end, an improved stop should hold off Virginia’s attack to give Tennessee an early advantage. Expect the bench to be cleared and Rocky Top to be sung into the night in Nashville. Ryan's pick: Tennessee 48, Virginia 17



DALE DOWDEN | LEAD FOOTBALL RECRUITING REPORTER