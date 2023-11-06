Coming off back-to-back impressive exhibition showings, the No. 9 Tennessee men's basketball team will officially open a season of high expectations against Tennessee Tech on Tuesday.

The Vols, which beat preseason No. 4 Michigan State on the road and Lenoir-Rhyne last week, are expected to be back to near full strength in their season opener.

Guard Santiago Vescovi, the team's leading scorer during their NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 campaign a year ago returns after missing the two preseason games, adding to an experienced starting lineup that includes three other starters from last year and highly touted transfer guard Dalton Knecht.

Tennessee Tech, which finished 16-17 overall and 11-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference last season, dropped both of its exhibitions games to UT Southern and Austin Peay.

Here is a closer look at the match up.