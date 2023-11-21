Purdue (5-0) won the boards, 44-31 as 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey grabbed 10 rebounds in addition to 23 points. Fletcher Loyer paced the Boilermakers with 27 points.

Dalton Knecht continued to lead Tennessee (4-1) in scoring with 16 points along with a team-high seven rebounds, while Jordan Gainey finished with 15.

Seventh-ranked Tennessee was without some of its biggest contributors for key stretches which allowed No. 2 Purdue to stay in front in a 71-67 slugfest that finished in the favor of the Boilermakers in the Maui Invitational semifinals.

The Vols led much of the first half because of the Boilermakers' shooting woes, then trailed nearly the entire second half because of its own offensive struggles. Foul trouble didn't help.

Tennessee and Purdue flipped the script on each other at Simplifi Arena in Honolulu late Tuesday.

Purdue jumped out to an early lead as Mashack scored Tennessee's first four points before Knecht hit a 3-pointer to even the score at 7-7 less than three minutes in.

The Boliermakers reclaimed the lead briefly off of an Edey basket, but James responded with a three to put the Vols in front for the first time at 10-9.

Both teams traded baskets out of the first media timeout. Loyer scored on a layup deep in the shot clock but Knecht knocked down his second three on the other end. His free throws on the following offensive possession put Tennessee up 14-11 around the 13 minute mark of the first half.

Tennessee stayed in front, in part because of extensive scoring droughts. The Vols went two minutes, six seconds without points and Purdue went through a nearly six minute scoreless stretch.

Aidoo grew Tennessee's lead with a free throw and then jumper for the Vols' first field goal in more than three minutes. It was part of a 10-0 run that included scores from Knecht and Vescovi to pull ahead 20-11

Purdue had chances to cut into the Vols' advantage at the free throw line but started 2-of-10 at the charity stripe. Edey ended the Boilermakers' drought with two free throws, then he made just his second shot from the field to that point to cut their deficit to five.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols in Maui Invitational: Game information, lineups, notes

Purdue got within one possession at 24-23 after Loyer free throws following a technical foul assessed to Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes—his first since Jan. 2, 2021 at Alabama.

Despite bigs Aidoo and Tobe Awaka missing several minutes due to foul trouble, he Vols maintained its lead on a Knecht dunk but Loyer's three tied it up, 26-26 with four minutes, 17 seconds before halftime.

Though Purdue struggled at the free throw line early, more than 53% of the Boilermakers' scoring production of the half came from there despite shooting 20% shooting from the field.

Caleb Furst provided Purdue with its first lead since the opening minutes with a free throw, 28-27, but offensive fouls in the closing minute sent Vescovi to the line and he helped put Tennessee up 31-30 at the intermission.

Loyer opened the second half with go-ahead 3-pointer, opening up a 9-2 run to give Purdue its largest lead of the game at that point, 40-33. Tennessee meanwhile didn't score a field goal in the first three and a half minutes.

Awaka ended that trend with a jumper over Edey but Lance Jones' three put the Boilermakers back up eight with 13 minutes, 43 seconds left.

In a role reversal, Tennessee couldn't get shots to fall from the field but stayed close because of free throws. The Vols' second field goal was a timely one, a three from Zakai Zeigler that brought them within three, 45-42.

Purdue countered with three-straight scoring possessions. Free throws from Gainey, Vescovi and Aidoo quelled the Boilermakers' run, though, pulling Tennessee back within two, 50-48 as the clock ticked inside nine minutes.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Key takeaways: James' double-double encapsulates impact for Vols

Tennessee inched closer to it first lead since the first seconds of the half with an Awaka jumper after re-entering the game with just over six minutes on the clock. It was followed by a Gainey three before a Loyer and-1 put Purdue back up five, 61-58.

With four fouls, Awaka continued to make the most of his minutes down the stretch, pulling away an offensive board and putting it back for a score. Gainey, who was relatively quiet for the first 35 minutes, drew even twice with 3-pointers.

Tennessee suffered two blows in the last three minutes with Aidoo and Awaka both fouling out, leaving the Vols without their two experienced bigs on the inside.

Purdue began to pull away inside of a minute to play, leading by six with 22 seconds left and Tennessee wasn't able to full close the gap.