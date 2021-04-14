VolQuest - Vols continue to 'push' for Gio Davis

Vols continue to 'push' for Gio Davis
In-state prospect Giovanni Davis of South Pittsburg is one of the more intriguing recruits in the 2022 class.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive lineman is an athlete who has always played a skilled position despite his bigger frame.
“I’ve always been the bigger guy – even when I was playing positions like tight end, running back, wide receiver and even quarterback. I was around 6-foot-3, 250 pounds playing those spots,” Davis remembered. “They moved me this past season because there was a need on the line and I really wanted to put my focus on defensive line because I knew that’s where I’d be playing in college.”
This past football season was the first for the three-star playing on the offensive line, but Davis has always played linebacker or on the defensive line. Tennessee’s prior staff began recruiting Davis over the past year and offered the Volunteer State native initially.
But Josh Heupel and staff have carried the torch in trying to lure the Chattanooga area prospect up to Knoxville.
“I talk with Tennessee about every other day. It’s either over the phone, text, Face Time or on zooms,” the defensive lineman said. “The coaching staff loves the aggressiveness I play with and my speed.
“Coach Heupel is a funny guy. He’s really cool and has a good personality. But he can also be really serous. He tells me he wants me to lead this 2022 class being an in-state guy.”
Davis has spent time talking with the entire coaching staff – getting to know each one on a personal level following the program’s transition in January. The prospect notes that the new staff pushes ‘a little bit harder’ for him, compared to the Pruitt regime and that he’s enjoying the process.
“I talk with coach [Rodney] Garner a lot. He’s a really great coach,” Davis told Volquest. “He tells me he wants me up here and the two of us are planning on talking scheme and plays and all that soon.”
Davis and the Volunteer coaching staff caught up over zoom again Wednesday night. The prospect's parents were involved in the call this go-around as they virtually toured campus and the facilities.
"It was a good call. I'm glad they were able to speak and show my parents around," Davis said. "Coach Garner and a lot of the coaches were on the call. They also showed me the restaurant for the athletes. That was really cool."
Ole Miss, Arkansas and Tennessee have offered the defensive lineman from the SEC while Arizona State and Eastern Kentucky have also offered. Middle Tennessee is in close contact with Davis, but have not offered at this time.
After beginning his prep career at East Ridge High School, Davis turned in an All-State performance as a junior in 2020 at South Pittsburg. The 2022 prospect plans to camp and take visits over the summer if things open up.
Davis also has no plans of committing any time soon and could potentially wait all the way to National Signing Day in either December or February.
“It could mean a little more to me if I were to sign and go play at Tennessee,” Davis concluded. “It’s kind of crazy to think about because I know a ton of people who are Tennessee fans. I grew up watching Tennessee and other SEC schools.
“The Vols are in the conversation.”