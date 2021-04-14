VolQuest - Vols continue to 'push' for Gio Davis

In-state prospect Giovanni Davis of South Pittsburg is one of the more intriguing recruits in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive lineman is an athlete who has always played a skilled position despite his bigger frame. “I’ve always been the bigger guy – even when I was playing positions like tight end, running back, wide receiver and even quarterback. I was around 6-foot-3, 250 pounds playing those spots,” Davis remembered. “They moved me this past season because there was a need on the line and I really wanted to put my focus on defensive line because I knew that’s where I’d be playing in college.” This past football season was the first for the three-star playing on the offensive line, but Davis has always played linebacker or on the defensive line. Tennessee’s prior staff began recruiting Davis over the past year and offered the Volunteer State native initially. But Josh Heupel and staff have carried the torch in trying to lure the Chattanooga area prospect up to Knoxville.

“I talk with Tennessee about every other day. It’s either over the phone, text, Face Time or on zooms,” the defensive lineman said. “The coaching staff loves the aggressiveness I play with and my speed. “Coach Heupel is a funny guy. He’s really cool and has a good personality. But he can also be really serous. He tells me he wants me to lead this 2022 class being an in-state guy.” Davis has spent time talking with the entire coaching staff – getting to know each one on a personal level following the program’s transition in January. The prospect notes that the new staff pushes ‘a little bit harder’ for him, compared to the Pruitt regime and that he’s enjoying the process. “I talk with coach [Rodney] Garner a lot. He’s a really great coach,” Davis told Volquest. “He tells me he wants me up here and the two of us are planning on talking scheme and plays and all that soon.”

Gio Davis (2022) talks with Tennessee multiple times a week. (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)