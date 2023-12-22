TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Senior defensive back Wesley Walker , who transferred to the Vols from Georgia Tech two year ago, is the latest to enter the portal.

Another piece of Tennessee 's secondary is in the transfer portal.

Walker appeared in 23 games with 12 starts at Tennessee over the last two seasons.

A Nashville native that played at Ensworth High School, Walker previously spent three seasons at Georgia Tech where he played in 23 games and started 13.

Walker earned a starting spot at safety in the last two games of the 2022 season and started the first 10 of the Vols' games during the 2023 regular season, missing the last two games vs. Georgia and Vanderbilt due to a knee injury.

He finished fourth on Tennessee's defense in tackles with 53, along with 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. Walker recorded a career-high nine tackles in the Vols' 33-27 win over Kentucky on Oct. 28.

Walker has one year of eligibility remaining.

Tennessee is up to 11 total players that have either committed elsewhere or are still in the portal, including three starters from its secondary transfer, including Walker, cornerback Doniekio Slaughter and STAR Tamarion McDonald.

Slaughter recently committed to Arkansas and McDonald committed to Ole Miss.

The Vols added to their secondary earlier this week with the commitment of former Oregon State cornerback Jermod McCoy and MTSU safety Jakobe Thomas.