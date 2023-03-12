Vols earn No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Louisiana on Thursday
Tennessee is heading to Orlando.
The Vols drew the No. 4 seed in the East Region in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, setting up the program's fifth-straight tournament appearance under head coach Rick Barnes.
Tennessee draws 13-seed Louisiana in the First Round at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Thursday. If the Vols win, they will face 5-seed Duke or 4-seed Oral Roberts in the Round of 32.
Tennessee enters the tournament at 23-10 overall and coming off of a 79-71 loss to Missouri in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Nashville on Friday.
Louisiana (26-7) won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on March 6.
Big Ten champion Purdue takes the No. 1 seed in the East Region. No. 8 seed Memphis, No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic are also included on Tennessee's side of the bracket.
Tennessee is one of eight SEC teams in the tournament, joining No. 1 overall seed Alabama (South Region), No. 7 seed Missouri (South Region), No. 6 seed Kentucky (East Region), No. 9 seed Auburn (Midwest Region), No. 7 seed Texas A&M (Midwest Region) and No. 8 seed Arkansas (West Region).
Mississippi State is the 11-seed in the First Four.
Other Tennessee opponents that made the 68-team field were No. 1 seed Kansas, No. 2 seed Texas, No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 8 seed Maryland.
The Vols compiled a 8-5 record versus tournament teams during the regular season.
