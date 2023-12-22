Tennessee has a chance to catch its breath.

It's been quite the out-of-conference schedule for the Vols with KenPom.com naming the slate the 20th toughest of the 362 NCAA Division 1 programs. This included games against No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 20 Illinois, a road clash with Wisconsin and a neutral site meeting with NC State.

With Christmas just days away, Tennessee has reached a break in its schedule, though. Following the win over Tarleton State on Dec. 21, 2023, the Vols won't return to game action until Jan. 2, 2024, with a clash against Norfolk State. Following this point, SEC play begins.

This over week-long break comes at a solid time for the Vols. With injuries stacking up and players getting into the swing of the season, the rest won't be taken for granted.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Injuries that need nursing include a pair to two of Tennessee's impactful transfers. Both Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey rolled their ankles against the Tar Heels and aren't at 100%.

"Both (Knecht) and Jordan Gainey aren't totally healthy," said Vols head coach Rick Barnes. "Actually, we thought Jordan's ankle turn was worse than Dalton's in the (North) Carolina game. He just didn't say anything about it until the next day. But (Knecht is) not (healthy), and that has something to do with (his struggles). But hopefully these next five days he can get healthy. And everybody needs a break right now. We've traveled a lot. We’ve played a lot of big games and hard games. I mean, think about it, we played some hard games, different styles."

Gainey is ready to get off his feet and recover.

The transfer guard is averaging 9.5 points per game and is being asked to play defense at a level he hasn't previously done.

He's looking forward to resetting his mind and approach for a strong SEC run, as well.

"I'd say it's really nice," said Gainey. "You get to honestly just sit back relax and get off your legs. It's also just a mental break from everything. Just being able to have a great get back from that, it's a great reset to come back and continue what we're doing now."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols looking for Knecht to impact game 'in other ways' as SEC play looms

Fifth-year guard Santiago Vescovi agrees with Gainey. He's excited to have a mental break as conference play looms.

"The main part is the mental break," said Vescovi. "That's going to be the best thing. Have a couple days to enjoy families. Be around the ones we love. Just focus on, coach said one of the main things, just don't get hurt. I think that's one of the biggest things. Come back locked in. Enjoy as much as you can the break, just take your mind off everything. Enjoy it. Enjoy the time. But then once we get back, we definitely got to be locked in. I know whats to come for us and we know we're going to need everybody for SEC play once we start."

Vescovi's situation is different than most, though. Due to this he may be looking forward to this break more than he has in his previous four seasons with Tennessee.

One of the stressers on the veteran guard has been his academics. Barnes had previously spoke on Vescovi trying to balance school and basketball and the struggles that can come with that.

Now, he is graduated and can leave that part of being a student-athlete behind.

Vescovi also had to miss a crucial stretch of the preseason due to personal matters. With his grandmother passing away, he returned home to Uruguay to be with his family.

"It's definitely been a lot of stuff going on," said Vescovi. "From an academics perspective, just trying to get through, just graduated. Finally got done with that. Between that, as you all know my grandmother passing, having to go back home. As much as I wanted to say I was good and I was past it, I still know in the back of my mind its taxing. Just trying to be there for my family and everything, I think is one of the main things. But now its kind of getting everything, getting back to it, getting in my rhythm. Yeah, I think we're going to be good for now on."

Tennessee's players and staff will have the chance to spread out and be with their families for the holidays but won't be gone for long. Quickly, the team returns for practice to prepare for the conference slate.