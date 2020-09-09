VolQuest - Vols high on 2022 ATH Shemar James

Tennessee’s pursuit of Shemar James was in full-force this past week when coaches were officially given the green light to reach out to prospects in the 2022 class.

“Tennessee was definitely up there quick. If it wasn’t the first, it had to be second,” James said of schools who reached out to him on Tuesday. “I even heard from colleges I’ve never spoke to before like Virginia Tech, Colorado and some others.

“Coach [Jeremy] Pruitt, coach [Tee Martin] and [Director of Football Programming] Todd Watson all reached out to me pretty fast. They are on me hard”

The Vols initially offered the 2022 athlete back in April – catching the Faith Academy standout by surprise.

“It was shocking. I really didn’t know how to feel,” James told Volquest back in June on Tennessee being his first offer. “I was very, very excited. I mean, it’s Tennessee – that’s a big university. It was my first offer heading into junior year. That’s big.”

James is a standout athlete for Faith Academy – starring on both sides of the football at wide receiver and defensive end. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete has already found the end zone three times this year for the 3-0 Rams and will have options at the next level.

The Vols have told James he can play either wide receiver or outside linebacker if he ultimately elects to come to Knoxville.

“If I want to play offense, the team I choose needs to have a good quarterback and good offensive line play so that I can get the ball,” James forecasted. “It also depends on how I fill out over the next year and how the recruiting process goes from here on out.”