VolQuest - Vols high on 2022 ATH Shemar James

Vols high on 2022 ATH Shemar James
Tennessee’s pursuit of Shemar James was in full-force this past week when coaches were officially given the green light to reach out to prospects in the 2022 class.
“Tennessee was definitely up there quick. If it wasn’t the first, it had to be second,” James said of schools who reached out to him on Tuesday. “I even heard from colleges I’ve never spoke to before like Virginia Tech, Colorado and some others.
“Coach [Jeremy] Pruitt, coach [Tee Martin] and [Director of Football Programming] Todd Watson all reached out to me pretty fast. They are on me hard”
The Vols initially offered the 2022 athlete back in April – catching the Faith Academy standout by surprise.
“It was shocking. I really didn’t know how to feel,” James told Volquest back in June on Tennessee being his first offer. “I was very, very excited. I mean, it’s Tennessee – that’s a big university. It was my first offer heading into junior year. That’s big.”
James is a standout athlete for Faith Academy – starring on both sides of the football at wide receiver and defensive end. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete has already found the end zone three times this year for the 3-0 Rams and will have options at the next level.
The Vols have told James he can play either wide receiver or outside linebacker if he ultimately elects to come to Knoxville.
“If I want to play offense, the team I choose needs to have a good quarterback and good offensive line play so that I can get the ball,” James forecasted. “It also depends on how I fill out over the next year and how the recruiting process goes from here on out.”
The Tennessee target has seven offers on the table right now, which also includes Auburn, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Nebraska and Indiana.
Some other programs are also giving James the opportunity to choose where he’d play, according to the prospect.
“It’s a fun process, but I’m really trying to focus on my team right now,” James said of the recruiting process. “I’m trying to be the best teammate I can be moving forward. I want everyone to play for each other and continue to bond with one another. I want to win state and go undefeated again this season.”
Faith Academy experienced a successful 2019 campaign, but one that came with a disappointing end as the Rams were bounced in the second round of the 5-A Alabama state playoffs following an undefeated regular-season.
The goal this year is to finish the job.
“I worked a lot on my wide receiver drills this offseason – footwork, route running and verticals,” James said of the offseason. “I viewed it as an advantage because I would wake up early and get my work in before anyone else was up. I took advantage of the opportunity to get better.”
Whether it’s for offense or defense at the next level, that story remains to be told. One thing is for certain: Tennessee is high on the Mobile, Ala. native.
“Tennessee is on me hard. The coaching staff likes me and really wants me,” James said. “I continue to build the bond with coach Pruitt, Martin and Watson. They believe I can do it all and want me to choose where I want to play.
“I can tell they want to continue building this relationship – it really seems like they care. They ask about my family, my mom and stuff like that. I talk with multiple coaches on a weekly basis who are taking time out of their day just to talk to me and check up on my family.”
James and Faith Academy will hit the gridiron again Friday on the road at LeFlore for a conference showdown.