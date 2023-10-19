James Pearce Jr. has spearheaded Tennessee's defense through six games.

The Tennessee sophomore edge rusher landed on the Chuck Bednarik Award Watchlist on Thursday. The award is given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Pearce has certainly made a case.

At 6-foot-5, 242 pounds, Pearce has been consistent off of the edge, accounting for a team-high six sacks, nine tackles for loss and 11 quarterbacks hurries in what has been a dominant start to the season for the Vols' defense.

Pearce, who was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after back-to-back games, has logged multiple sacks twice this season, including two sacks in Tennessee's 41-20 win over South Carolina on Sept. 30.

In his last outing against Texas A&M, Pearce finished with a sack, two TFLs and five quarterbacks hurries that helped Tennessee to a 20-13 victory.

Pearce is rated as the highest grade pass rusher in the SEC at 91.3, according to Pro Football Focus.

"For James and everybody at that position, the versatility is important for us," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "(It's) what we're looking for as we bring guys into the program. James is a young football player that continues to get smarter, just his football knowledge and IQ. And then fundamentally, he's continued to sharpen his fundamentals. That's a huge part of why he is playing the way that he is.

"Huge credit to coach (Rodney) Garner and coach (Mike) Ekler in the short amount of time with his development."

Tennessee currently ranks second in the league in sacks with 24.0 and TFLs with 52.0. The Vols are also limiting opponents to just 17.0 points per game, which ranks 18th among FBS teams.

Tennessee will look to carry its defensive momentum into Tuscaloosa where the No. 17 Vols (5-1, 2-1) will face No. Alabama (6-1, 4-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS on Saturday.