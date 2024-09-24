Vols' Jermod McCoy tabbed Thorpe Award National Defensive Back of the Week

Jermod McCoy's performance last Saturday night has drawn national attention.

The Tennessee defensive back, who made an early game-changing interception in the Vols' 25-15 victory at Oklahoma in their SEC opener, was named the Thorpe Award National Defensive Back of the Week on Tuesday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The 6-foot-, 193-pound McCoy has made an impression in his first season in the Vols' secondary after transferring from Oregon State. He has eight tackles, one interceptions and three pass-breakups through four games.

McCoy was key in Tennessee's first road game against the Sooners. With Oklahoma driving in the first quarter, McCoy intercepted a Jackson Arnold pass and returned it 17 yards to help set up a scoring drive.

McCoy did not allow a completion in 48 coverage snaps and registered a 0.0 passer grade, the highest among Vols' defensive backs according to Pro Football Focus.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee's win over Oklahoma

Tennessee forced three turnovers in the win--another dominant outing for the Vols' defense early in the 2024 season.

The Vols lead the FBS in total defense, allowing just 176.0 yards per game and have given up just two touchdowns in 20 quarters dating back to the Citrus Bowl in January.

Fifth-ranked Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) is off this week for the first of two bye weeks before going back on the road to face Arkansas (3-1, 1-0) in Fayetteville on Oct. 5.