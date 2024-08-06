Glen Elarbee realized the luxury he finally had back in the spring.

With some veterans on Tennessee's offensive line either sidelined or limited in practices, Elarbee saw the fruits of a nearly four-year labor in building up the Vols' front five.

Now, ahead of his fourth season as the offensive line coach, Elarbee has a balance of experience and youth that had enough reps in the spring to be valuable assets if needed.

"(Depth) helps you with your older guys. You can plug in young guys and give them reps and the team doesn't suffer," Elarbee said. "They can function. They can go and do the job, and it helps them continue to grow. Them moving up helps guys that have just got in the room...Those kinds of guys still get reps, and it just makes life a lot easier for sure."

One of the positions where that depth has been evident is at tackle.

Tennessee bolstered the position in the offseason, adding former five-star prospect Lance Heard from LSU while returning John Campbell Jr., who moved over to the right side to make way for Heard, who is anchoring the left.

That transition for Campbell began in the spring and spilled over into the summer. He remained in contact with Elarbee, even when the two were away from campus.

"You can tell (Campbell) got in a ton of work this offseason," Elarbee said. "When we're on break, he's always sending me videos of him doing work, getting sets and asking for critiques. He's a meticulous note-taker. He has, in my opinion, looked flawless. He's done a phenomenal job, and all of that credit is due to him."

Tennessee has other options at tackle, too.

Dayne Davis continues to take reps there, among other positions up front and Elarbee feels more comfortable rotating at tackle a little more than three weeks before the Vols open their season--a benefit that Tennessee hasn't necessarily had in recent years.

"Because those guys have gotten reps (at tackle) and having that depth helps not only us but the team," Elarbee said. "You can practice and put guys out there where you don't need to necessarily rep that guy and you can still continue to go and function. It will help us.

"When we get to the fall, hopefully you're rotating guys, preparing them for the next year and also helping guys last for what is hopefully a very long season."