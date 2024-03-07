COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Tennessee men’s basketball team was more than 6,000 miles away from home, but they never felt closer.

During a 10-day tour of Italy that included three basketball games back in August, the Vols did more than just sight-see. It's where their pursuit of an SEC Championship began.

What started out as an exercise in team bonding proved to be the catalyst for the program’s first outright conference title in 16 years, which it captured Wednesday night with a 66-59 win over South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena.

"I'm going back to the Italy trip. I feel like that's where we got together," Tennessee junior forward Jonas Aidoo said. "Everybody was just having fun with each other. Everybody was just clicking with each other. We were in a whole different country, so all we had was each other. We just learned so much from each other that trip."

On the eve of his 47th season as a coach, Rick Barnes learned a lot too.

As he made his way down the tunnel at Colonial Life Arena, leaving his players to celebrate on the court behind him, the Tennessee head coach took a few moments for himself and reflected.

He thought about the trip to Italy. He thought about the conversation he had with fifth-year guards Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi about leading last summer. He thought about how much he loved his players and how much they loved each other.

"Just honestly when I was walking back, just for the guys, I mean, I just know how hard these guys have worked and putting up with me every day," Barnes said. "And especially (James) and Santi (Vescovi) for five years...There was times they probably hated me. But the fact is there is a special bond with this group of guys.

"Mary-Carter (Eggert) said to me before the game, she said, 'You know, coach this team of guys, they really love each other.' And I was thinking about some of those things."

The path had its challenges.

Tennessee followed up arguably the toughest non-conference schedule in college basketball with a road loss at Mississippi State in just its second SEC game back in January.

The Vols were upset at home by the same South Carolina team they beat Wednesday. Texas A&M couldn't miss a shot when it knocked them off in College Station in early February.

Even some of the wins didn't come easy. Tennessee needed collective efforts from its veterans, coupled with second half takeovers from superstar guard Dalton Knecht to keep its conference championship hopes alive.

In the game that decided their title, the Vols had to hold off a late South Carolina comeback attempt with a timely shooting in the final minute after Gamecocks cut their lead to three.

Italy is where they learned more about each other. SEC play is where they learned how to lean on each other.

Following the Vols' come-from-behind win at Alabama to take sole possession of first place in the league standings last Saturday, James said that this team could weather any storm. Then he agreed that it was the first time in his five years at Tennessee that he could confidently say that.

"I think we’ve learned something from every game and I also got to credit our younger guys because what they’ve been able to do is they’ve continued to get better, which has helped our older guys," Barnes said. "It’s been fun watching our older guys tell those guys that, ‘Hey, we need you guys to go at us every day.' ...It's been a complete team, program championship because there’s so many people that are involved with it that no one knows about.

"That has a lot to do with our guys being able to get on the court and do what they do...It is just a true blessing to be around these guys in this program and I just thank the Good Lord for the opportunity I have had here at Tennessee.”