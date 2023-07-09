After two standout years at Tennessee, right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander has shot up draft boards.

Now, his dream of playing professional baseball will become a reality after he was selected with the ninth pick in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies.

Dollander began his career at Georgia Southern before transferring to play for the Vols. As a sophomore, he cemented himself as one of the best pitchers in the country while posting a 2.39 ERA and 10-0 record.

Last year, he took a step back but was still effective. He finished the season with a 4.75 ERA and 7-6 record.

However, he was crucial in the team's game two win over Southern Miss in the Super Regional. He pitched eight full innings while giving up just four runs and helping push Tennessee to a final game three.

Over the course of his successful career, Dollander has raked in a myriad of awards. He was widely considered an All-American First-Team member in 2022 and earned SEC Pitcher of the Year honors.

Now, he will join a collection of former Vols in the minor leagues as he attempts to make his way to the show.

Despite 10 players being selected from last year's squad, Dollander was picked higher than any player in the 2022 draft. His selection at No. 9 is the highest since Nick Senzel went second overall in 2016. This is the earliest a pitcher out of Tennessee has been picked straight out of college since Steven Raines in 1971.

This also marks the 19th first round selection in program history and the fourth under Tony Vitello. He is the second pitcher to go in the first round under Vitello joining Garrett Crochet who went No. 11 in 2020.