Players met with media today and Rivals was on site to chat with many of the competitors that are set to take part in the event.

Farooq recently signed with the Vols on Dec. 20 during the early signing period.

2024 three-star St. Frances (Md.) safety Edrees Farooq is in Orlando while preparing for the Under Armour All-American Game and practing with Tennessee ahead of the Citrus Bowl.

The interview with the three-star safety helped shed some light on the recruiting process for the talent defender, got his thoughts on the Vols naming Nico Iamaleava the starting quarterback for their bowl game and much more.

While revisiting the decision of Tennessee, Farooq was quick with his answer.

"Tennessee was more so, like loyal to me," said Farooq. "The whole staff, environment, showed me love."

The St. Frances Academy standout named the 'coolest coach' of his recruitment, as well.

His answer was defensive coordinator Tim Banks.

"He has a side to him, I can tell," said Farooq. "He has a coaching side and an outside life side, so I can tell when he's coaching and when he's not. You can see both sides from him."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols signee Jordan Ross talks recruitment, upcoming UA All-American Game

Reporters then asked the 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back about what he is seeing from Iamaleava as he prepares for his first start.

"He's going to show out, for sure," said Farooq. "He's going to show out. I see a lot of things. I see the schemes, the defenses, I see how the offense is fast paced. On defense, you have to be ready. There is no blinking or anything, so you just have to be ready. College level is different."