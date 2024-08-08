PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Vols WR Chas Nimrod is attacking each day with a 'meaner mindset'

Chas Nimrod at Tennessee football's fall practice on July 31, 2024.
Chas Nimrod at Tennessee football's fall practice on July 31, 2024. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com/Rivals.com)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Chas Nimrod is a soft-spoken guy who Tennessee wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope described as 'good hearted.'

This doesn't mean he can't be physical on the football field, though. As he enters year three with the Vols, that's what his position coach is asking from him.

He wants the versatile pass catcher to play with some violence.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2JiWEFBelU2V2VZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

"For me and Chas, his biggest thing was the rigorous and violence in this league, I want you to play with a ton of physicality," Pope said. "I want you to embrace physicality. And Chas is a good hearted guy, he's always smiling, he's always in a great mood, but there's a switch that's got to be flipped when you're on that field for me to be elite. I got to be able to flip that switch and compete with anyone in the world. I think mentally, that's where he's transformed."

For Nimrod, this switch isn't tough for him to switch. He says ever since he started playing football, he's been able to do so.

This year will be a different level of the same task, though. Pope wants him to get mean when he's between the white lines.

Nimrod has been taking this and applying it to each of fall camp's practices.

"Kind of just take it day by day," Nimrod said. "I've been focusing on attacking the day with a meaner mindset. But its more like a focus every day in my approach."

Along with the improved mindset, Nimrod is also going into the season with enhanced physical tools. He says the weight is the same at the 190-195 range, but Pope said he's gained a lot of muscle.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: How Vols' defensive lineman Jaxson Moi changed Rodney Garner's plans

Nimrod explained that this has allowed him to play faster which will be pivotal considering the multiple positions he's being asked to play. At practice, he's typically found himself in the slot. While he's able to also move to the outside, if he's inside, the speed will be extremely beneficial.

"He's done a great job," Pope said. "For one, changing his body. He's gained a lot of muscle. He looks different on the field because of that. He's competing his butt off right now. He's had a really good camp. Today was probably his best practice he's had since he's been here just from a consistency and competitive standpoint. So, I'm looking forward to seeing more out of him as he continues to trend. He's done an awesome job, so far."

Nimrod also has some experience under his belt to fall back on. Due to injury, he was thrust into a significant role as a redshirt freshman.

Throughout the course of 2023, Nimrod played in all 13 games with five starts. He caught 19 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown.

He's applied his experience to practices, now.

"Being prepared and staying more locked in during practice," Nimrod said. "And taking every rep super serious."

While Nimrod isn't projected to be one of the starting three receivers on the field, the redshirt sophomore is still expected to play a meaningful role. Due to his versatility, he'll be able to plug in whenever he's needed as he builds on a strong start to his college career.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvdm9scy13ci1jaGFzLW5pbXJvZC1pcy1hdHRhY2tpbmctZWFj aC1kYXktd2l0aC1hLW1lYW5lci1taW5kc2V0LSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdGVubmVzc2VlLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdm9scy13ci1jaGFzLW5pbXJvZC1pcy1hdHRh Y2tpbmctZWFjaC1kYXktd2l0aC1hLW1lYW5lci1taW5kc2V0LSZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTUxJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==