He wants the versatile pass catcher to play with some violence.

This doesn't mean he can't be physical on the football field, though. As he enters year three with the Vols, that's what his position coach is asking from him.

"For me and Chas, his biggest thing was the rigorous and violence in this league, I want you to play with a ton of physicality," Pope said. "I want you to embrace physicality. And Chas is a good hearted guy, he's always smiling, he's always in a great mood, but there's a switch that's got to be flipped when you're on that field for me to be elite. I got to be able to flip that switch and compete with anyone in the world. I think mentally, that's where he's transformed."

For Nimrod, this switch isn't tough for him to switch. He says ever since he started playing football, he's been able to do so.

This year will be a different level of the same task, though. Pope wants him to get mean when he's between the white lines.

Nimrod has been taking this and applying it to each of fall camp's practices.

"Kind of just take it day by day," Nimrod said. "I've been focusing on attacking the day with a meaner mindset. But its more like a focus every day in my approach."

Along with the improved mindset, Nimrod is also going into the season with enhanced physical tools. He says the weight is the same at the 190-195 range, but Pope said he's gained a lot of muscle.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: How Vols' defensive lineman Jaxson Moi changed Rodney Garner's plans

Nimrod explained that this has allowed him to play faster which will be pivotal considering the multiple positions he's being asked to play. At practice, he's typically found himself in the slot. While he's able to also move to the outside, if he's inside, the speed will be extremely beneficial.

"He's done a great job," Pope said. "For one, changing his body. He's gained a lot of muscle. He looks different on the field because of that. He's competing his butt off right now. He's had a really good camp. Today was probably his best practice he's had since he's been here just from a consistency and competitive standpoint. So, I'm looking forward to seeing more out of him as he continues to trend. He's done an awesome job, so far."

Nimrod also has some experience under his belt to fall back on. Due to injury, he was thrust into a significant role as a redshirt freshman.

Throughout the course of 2023, Nimrod played in all 13 games with five starts. He caught 19 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown.

He's applied his experience to practices, now.

"Being prepared and staying more locked in during practice," Nimrod said. "And taking every rep super serious."

While Nimrod isn't projected to be one of the starting three receivers on the field, the redshirt sophomore is still expected to play a meaningful role. Due to his versatility, he'll be able to plug in whenever he's needed as he builds on a strong start to his college career.