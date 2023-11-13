Tennessee football has lost another outside receiver for the remainder of the regular season.

Following Bru McCoy's injury, the Vols settled on Dont'e Thornton to replace him at X-receiver. However, Thornton suffered an injury after playing just nine snaps against Missouri.

While coming up with the team's lone touchdown of the night, Thornton endured a lower-leg injury.

On Monday, head coach Josh Heupel updated his health.

"Dont'e will be out for the remainder of the regular season," said Heupel.

The Oregon transfer appeared to be finding his rhythm since entering the starting line up before being injured. On the season, he recorded 13 catches for 224 yards. His touchdown catch against the Tigers was his first of the season.

However, the wideout may not be shut down for the entire campaign. Heupel left the option open of him returning ahead of a bowl game.

"We'll see where we're at as we get into postseason play," said Heupel on Thornton.

For now, it'll be Chas Nimrod and Kaleb Webb manning the outside receiver spot. Both players are in their redshirt-freshman year.



"Young guys, there were some real positive things that they did during the course of the game," said Heupel. "Chas, Kaleb, all in all, like the maturity of what they did."