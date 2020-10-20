VolQuest - Washington 'not going anywhere' despite coaching turnover

Isaac Washington has read this story before.

The Tennessee commit originally pledged his allegiance to the Vols last winter with Tracy Rocker on staff. When Rocker departed for South Carolina, the defensive tackle decommitted briefly before confirming his commitment in March once again upon meeting Jimmy Brumbaugh for the first time.

Now, with Jeremy Pruitt parting ways with the defensive line coach Sunday night after just four games, what does this mean for the three-star Washington?

“Oh, no. I am not decommitting from Tennessee,” the Pilot Mountain, N.C. native said when asked of the possibility. “That’s not even an option. I mean, it is an option, but I’m not going anywhere.”

That’s a relief for many Vol fans who feared the worst. And could you blame him if he decided to re-evaluate things? This is, after all, the second defensive line coach to recruit him who has come and gone in the span eight months.

“I was in my mind for a little minute – I won’t lie. It was happening all over again,” Washington admitted. “But then I talked to both coach [Derrick] Ansley and coach [Jeremy] Pruitt on the phone. They know what they are doing. They are going to be straight.