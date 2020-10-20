VolQuest - Washington 'not going anywhere' despite coaching turnover

Washington 'not going anywhere' despite coaching turnover
Isaac Washington has read this story before.
The Tennessee commit originally pledged his allegiance to the Vols last winter with Tracy Rocker on staff. When Rocker departed for South Carolina, the defensive tackle decommitted briefly before confirming his commitment in March once again upon meeting Jimmy Brumbaugh for the first time.
Now, with Jeremy Pruitt parting ways with the defensive line coach Sunday night after just four games, what does this mean for the three-star Washington?
“Oh, no. I am not decommitting from Tennessee,” the Pilot Mountain, N.C. native said when asked of the possibility. “That’s not even an option. I mean, it is an option, but I’m not going anywhere.”
That’s a relief for many Vol fans who feared the worst. And could you blame him if he decided to re-evaluate things? This is, after all, the second defensive line coach to recruit him who has come and gone in the span eight months.
“I was in my mind for a little minute – I won’t lie. It was happening all over again,” Washington admitted. “But then I talked to both coach [Derrick] Ansley and coach [Jeremy] Pruitt on the phone. They know what they are doing. They are going to be straight.
bruh.....AGAIN💆🏾♂️🤦🏽♂️— isaac (@isaacw_74) October 19, 2020
i been said it and ima say it again, I AINT GOING NOWHERE, this a lifestyle, we really finna change @Vol_Football tha whole culture. V4L on dis side, ain’t gon neva switch up💯💯— isaac (@isaacw_74) October 19, 2020
“Coach Pruitt told me it wasn’t anything personal – it was just business and that’s how it goes sometimes. They told me everything is going to be okay and I believe them.”
Washington told Volquest in a prior interview that he’s basically shutout all other schools. It looks as if that hasn’t changed the East Surry standout hardly replies to other programs.
“No schools have really hit me up [since the Brumbaugh departure],” Washington said. “Some schools, like Ole Miss, will hit me up from time to time. I sometimes reply, but hardly ever.”
The defensive tackle was in the midst of building a relationship with Brumbaugh as the two spoke nearly every day. Washington noted he’s reached out to the former Vol defensive line coach via text when learning of the news, but hasn’t heard word back.
“Coach Pruitt told me, ‘you know we need you, right,’” Washington said. “He’ll be coaching the defensive line for right now and that’s good because he knows what he wants as a head coach. And coming from Alabama, he’s coached all over.
“He knows what he is doing.”
East Surry is not playing football this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program plans to compete in the spring of 2021 but will have to do so without Washington.
The three-star is currently training every day and working towards his future in Knoxville. Washington plans to be an early enrollee in January.