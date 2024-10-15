WATCH: Defensive coordinator Tim Banks, RB coach De'Rail Sims, players talk

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
Tennessee will be without Keenan Pili, its starting middle linebacker, for the remainder of the season.
The Associated Press preseason hoops poll is out. Here’s where Tennessee stands.
The 14th-ranked 2026 receiver, Tristen Keys, reacts to Tennessee visit and relationship with Vols commit Faizon Brandon.
An update on betting odds involving Tennessee following the win over Florida.
Full snap counts and PFF game grades from Tennessee football's win over Florida.
Tennessee will be without Keenan Pili, its starting middle linebacker, for the remainder of the season.
The Associated Press preseason hoops poll is out. Here’s where Tennessee stands.
The 14th-ranked 2026 receiver, Tristen Keys, reacts to Tennessee visit and relationship with Vols commit Faizon Brandon.