WATCH: Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell, players react to exhibition win

in other news
Impact analysis: What 4-star WR Tyreek King brings to Tennessee
Looking at what four-star wide receiver Tyreek King is bringing to Tennessee football.
COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star WR Tyreek King staying home, picks Tennessee
2026 four-star wide receiver Tyreek King chooses to stay home and commits to Tennessee football.
I simulated Tennessee vs. Kentucky on College Football 25
What happened in the video game simulation of Tennessee and Kentucky football.
Injury report: Kentucky's Gerald Mincey to miss return to Tennessee
The initial availability report for Tennessee vs. Kentucky
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler tabbed First Team All-SEC by league coaches
The Vols' senior guard continues to earn preseason accolades.
