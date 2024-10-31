WATCH: Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell, players react to exhibition win

Advertisement

in other news

Impact analysis: What 4-star WR Tyreek King brings to Tennessee

Impact analysis: What 4-star WR Tyreek King brings to Tennessee

Looking at what four-star wide receiver Tyreek King is bringing to Tennessee football.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star WR Tyreek King staying home, picks Tennessee

COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star WR Tyreek King staying home, picks Tennessee

2026 four-star wide receiver Tyreek King chooses to stay home and commits to Tennessee football.

 • Dale Dowden
I simulated Tennessee vs. Kentucky on College Football 25

I simulated Tennessee vs. Kentucky on College Football 25

What happened in the video game simulation of Tennessee and Kentucky football.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Injury report: Kentucky's Gerald Mincey to miss return to Tennessee

Injury report: Kentucky's Gerald Mincey to miss return to Tennessee

The initial availability report for Tennessee vs. Kentucky

 • Noah Taylor
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler tabbed First Team All-SEC by league coaches

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler tabbed First Team All-SEC by league coaches

The Vols' senior guard continues to earn preseason accolades.

 • Noah Taylor

in other news

Impact analysis: What 4-star WR Tyreek King brings to Tennessee

Impact analysis: What 4-star WR Tyreek King brings to Tennessee

Looking at what four-star wide receiver Tyreek King is bringing to Tennessee football.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star WR Tyreek King staying home, picks Tennessee

COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star WR Tyreek King staying home, picks Tennessee

2026 four-star wide receiver Tyreek King chooses to stay home and commits to Tennessee football.

 • Dale Dowden
I simulated Tennessee vs. Kentucky on College Football 25

I simulated Tennessee vs. Kentucky on College Football 25

What happened in the video game simulation of Tennessee and Kentucky football.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Published Oct 31, 2024
WATCH: Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell, players react to exhibition win
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement