WATCH: Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell previews Sweet 16 vs. Texas

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
Video of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, Kentucky coach Mark Pope meeting with the media.
Video of Tennessee secondary coach Willie Martinez meeting with the media.
Rick Barnes gives his thoughts on rumors that the Tennessee coach will be retiring after the year.
Transcript of what Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes and Zakai Zeigler, Jahmai Mashack and Cade Phillips said.
Transcript of Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and players meeting with the media before playing Tennessee in the Sweet 16.
Video of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, Kentucky coach Mark Pope meeting with the media.
Video of Tennessee secondary coach Willie Martinez meeting with the media.
Rick Barnes gives his thoughts on rumors that the Tennessee coach will be retiring after the year.