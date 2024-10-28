WATCH: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel, players preview Kentucky

in other news
Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25
Here’s where Tennessee is ranked this week.
Tennessee-Kentucky kickoff time announced
Tennessee’s third-straight home game against Kentucky next Saturday has a kickoff time and TV assignment.
How Angel Rizor went from overseas pro to Lady Vols assistant in 1.5 years
Angel Rizor discusses her rapid transition from professional player to Lady Vols assistant coach.
Tennessee vs. Indiana: Game information, lineups, notes
Tennessee will play Indiana in a high-profile charity exhibition game in Knoxville on Sunday.
Tennessee football superlatives midway through SEC play
Giving out offensive and defensive superlatives for Tennessee football at the midway point of the SEC schedule.
