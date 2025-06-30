WATCH: Tennessee football OL target throws down dunks in basketball game

On the gridiron, he ranks as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and No. 27 overall recruit in the 2026 class.

Darius Gray , a four-star guard out of Richmond, Virginia, posted a video of him getting up for some incredible dunks. He stands at 6-foot-3 and 287 pounds as he enters his senior year of high school.

One of Tennessee football's top remaining offensive line targets is a killer on the basketball court, too.

Gray took an official visit to Knoxville this June. He broke down the trip with VolReport afterward.

"I enjoyed everything," Gray said. "Just being around the players was the biggest thing. That was the next step in this recruitment process and everybody was great. All of those guys were great people, so to build relationships with guys that are going to be around the locker room, that's an important thing."

One of the biggest selling points is head coach Josh Heupel himself. That was a top the list of takeaways.

Even talking to other players, he could sense the genuine trust of Heupel and the family atmosphere he's cultivated with the Vols.

"Coach Heupel, I mean he's a great dude from head to toe and it all trickles down from him, so when you have a guy like that, it's huge," Gray said. "It helps the program out a lot."

Now, after a string of officials including Ohio State, LSU and South Carolina, Gray is hunkering in on a decision.

Tennessee is firmly in the mix.

"They did a great job. Tennessee is definitely going to be a school that we consider when it is decision time," Gray said. "Tennessee has always been at the top of the list for me for however long I've been knowing them and they haven't changed since. That's another big thing... they're the same people as I met them the very first time."

The Vols currently hold 13 commitments in the 2026 class and are expected to land more in the near future. This is good for the No. 24 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King and Osenda are knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-stars.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, edge rusher Zach Groves, linebacker Kedric Golston II and athlete Legend Bey.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw, safety KJ McClain, offensive lineman Edward Baker and athlete Zaydyn Anderson. Unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.