WCWS bracket, Tennessee softball vs. Oklahoma first pitch time set

Oklahoma's Hannah Coor (27) is tagged out at home by Tennessee catcher Sophia Nugent (7) in the seventh inning during an NCAA softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Friday, March 28, 2025. (Photo by NATE BILLINGS/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

With Tennessee softball punching its ticket to the 2025 Women's College World Series on Sunday, the Lady Vols join a group of the final eight teams standing. First up for Tennessee is the four-time defending champions, Oklahoma. Here's a look at the full bracket and first pitch times. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Full 2025 WCWS bracket

The event will start on Thursday with all four games being held. The slate of games will begin at noon ET and run through the final first pitch time of 9:30 ET. The losers of the first round of games will turn around to play in a pair of elimination games on Friday. The winner survives, and will have to win three more in a row to advance, while the loser has its season ended. The winning teams of the opening round move on to play the other winners on Saturday. Teams that win on Thursday and Saturday will have two chances to win one game and move to the finals series. Losers of the Saturday slate will need to win three-straight games to advance. Once there are just two teams remaining in the double-elimination format, there will be a brand new best-of-three series to decide the national champion.

Tennessee softball's WCWS schedule

As the national 7-seed, Tennessee will open the WCWS against 2-seed Oklahoma. The Sooners are four-time defending national champions. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City — the site of every game of the WCWS. The game will air on ESPN. The Lady Vols already own a series win over Oklahoma this season. On the road, Tennessee took two-of-three against the Sooners in Norman.

All-time, the Sooners own the series 8-7. In WCWS games, Tennessee is 0-3 in the series. Most recently, the Lady Vols fell 9-0 in the 2023 event. In 2009, the teams met in March in Oklahoma City. Tennessee won both games on back-to-back days at the WCWS host site.

Tennessee softball's WCWS history