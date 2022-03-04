Weekend Preview: No. 17 Vols primed for big test in Houston

No. 17 Tennessee (8-0) heads to Houston this weekend to participate in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

It's the first time Tony Vitello's Vols hit the road this season, as they'll be part of a loaded field that also includes No. 1 Texas, No. 7 LSU, UCLA, Baylor and Oklahoma.

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's tournament from Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros.

Schedule (TV)

Friday, March 4: vs. No. 1 Texas (9-0), 8 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

Saturday, March 5: vs. Baylor (4-4), 4 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

Sunday, March 6: vs. Oklahoma (5-2), 12 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

Projected weekend rotation

Game 1: RHP Chase Burns (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Texas LHP Pete Hansen (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Chase Dollander (1-0, 2.70 ERA) vs. Baylor RHP Jake Jackson (1-1, 2.25 ERA)

Game 3: RHP Drew Beams (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Oklahoma LHP Chazz Martinez (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Storylines to watch

Battle of the UT's

It'll be a battle of the UT's on Friday night to kick off the weekend. Tennessee's game with the Longhorns won't define the weekend, nor will Baylor or Oklahoma be pushovers, but Friday night is certainly the highlights.

Battle of the UT's and battle of the different shades of orange, sure, but it also offers Tennessee a chance at revenge after Texas ended its season in Omaha last season. Oh, and by the way, the Longhorns are the top-ranked team in the country.

Houston is located just two and a half hours southeast of Austin. Texas fans will show up in masses and create an awesome atmosphere and opportunity for the Vols.

Can Tennessee make a statement?

Can Tennessee make another statement in Texas? The Vols traveled to the Round Rock Classic in 2020 and beat No. 1 Texas Tech, Houston and No. 25 Stanford to let the college baseball world know that they had arrived.

The Vols return to Texas two years later looking to make a different type of statement. A couple of months after making it to the College World Series, the Vols look to let the rest of the sport know that they don't rebuild under Tony Vitello, they reload.

Tennessee will certainly be given the chance to do so. It'll face three really good college baseball programs and it certainly has the talent to make some noise inside of Minute Maid Park.

Step up in competition

Tennessee enters the weekend coming off a 4-1 midweek win over East Tennessee State. It's the only competitive game this season the Vols have played in to this point. This weekend will serve as a much-needed step up in competition.

The Vols opened the year with a 33-3 sweep of Georgia Southern, and then bludgeoned Iona 68-3 this past weekend, respectively. With conference play just two weeks away, Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma will be a great test as Tennessee gears up for the SEC.

Texas (9-0) Scouting Report:

Best wins: swept Rice in the season-opener and then swept Alabama the next weekend.

Worst losses: N/A

Stat Leaders:

Batting Avg: Eric Kennedy (.414)

Runs: Eric Kennedy (12)

Hits: Douglas Hodo III (14)

Home Runs: Ivan Melendez (2)

RBI: Ivan Melendez (12)

Stolen Bases: Douglas Hodo III (3)

Wins: Andre Duplantier II/Tristan Stevens/Tanner Witt (2)

Saves: Aaron Nixon (2)

ERA (min. 1 IP/G): Eight players tied (0.00)

Innings Pitched: Tristan Stevens (12.0)

Strikeouts: Pete Hansen (16)

Baylor (4-4) Scouting Report:

Best wins: Took two of three from No. 23 Duke last weekend after being swept to start the year.

Worst losses: Swept by Maryland at home to start the season.

Stat Leaders:

Batting Avg: Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo (.286)

Runs: Jack Pineda (9)

Hits: Jack Pineda (10)

Home Runs: Kyle Nevin/Tre Richardson (1)

RBI: Kyle Nevin (6)

Stolen Bases: Three players tied (2)

Wins: Kobe Andrade (2)Saves: Matt Voelker (1)

ERA (min. 1 IP/G): Cam Caley/Cole Stasio (0.00)

Innings Pitched: Jake Jackson/Tyler Thomas (12.0)

Strikeouts: Tyler Thomas (14)

Oklahoma (5-2) Scouting Report:

Best wins: Won two of three in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown to start the season. Beat Auburn 3-0 and Michigan 6-1 to do so.

Worst losses: Lost to Arizona 14-4 during opening weekend and then lost the series-opener 4-2 to Northwestern State last week.

Stat Leaders:

Batting Avg: Diego Muniz (.385)

Runs: Noah Webb (9)

Hits: Peyton Graham/Blake Robertson (5)

Home Runs: Peyton Graham (2)

RBI: Tanner Tredaway (5)

Stolen Bases: Kendall Pettis (6)

Wins: Five players tied (1)

Saves: Trevin Michael (2)

ERA (min. 1 IP/G): Three players tied (0.00)

Innings Pitched: Chazz Martinez (11.2)

Strikeouts: Chazz Martinez (19)