PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

What Josh Heupel wants to accomplish during Tennessee football's bye week

Sep 21, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel reacts during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Sep 21, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel reacts during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee football has reached its bye week for the first time this season.

As the Vols are off to a 4-0 start, there are still areas head coach Josh Heupel would like to see improved with the week to focus on themselves.

Here's what he wants cleaned up.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzRLd3dBZEpvU08wP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Heupel's main focus with no opponent to cap off the week is on his own program. Without in-depth scouting urgently needed, Tennessee is able to take a self-look at what its weaknesses are and how to improve.

One of the mantra's Heupel has adopted this year is 'good teams continue to get better.' This will ring especially true with the internal focus this week.

The open date on the weekend also opens up time to hit the road to recruit.

"Focusing on us here during the course of this bye week and trying to improve in the areas that we need to," Heupel said. "And there's a lot of ways that we can in all three phases of the game. So, big week for us to continue to get better. You've heard me say it, good teams continue to get better throughout the course of the year. And you know, on the back end of the week, a lot of our staff will be on the road recruiting."

Heupel is clear he wants his team to improve, but what categories does that entail?

The Vols' head coach is satisfied with a lot of areas through four games but is looking at the small details during the bye week.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: WATCH: Josh Heupel, Tennessee football players talk open date

"Communication, you know, two of the phases for sure," Heupel said. "Alignment, assignment and technique. From there, everybody's gotta be tied in together. And there's a lot of good things that we've done here in the early part of the year that we did last Saturday, but there's certainly some areas we gotta get better at."

Different than many previous years, Tennessee has two open dates this season. This one comes early during week five with the next coming between the Alabama and Kentucky games in late October.

While the Vols are certainly happy there is an extra week for players such as Lance Heard, John Campbell Jr. and Boo Carter to recover from prior injuries, it'll be the second one that has more of a focus on the health of the team.

This time, the focus remains on improving.

"It is different. It's been a long time since I've had two during the course of the year," Heupel said. "Early part of it, certainly need to continue to improve fundamentals, technique. As you get to the second one, I'll probably look a little bit more at the health of your roster and being intentional and make sure that you are ready for that."

Tennessee will have the extra week of rest heading into a road clash against Arkasnas. The Razorbacks aren't afforded the same advantage with a matchup against Texas A&M this weekend.

The Vols have played well coming off byes in the past under Heupel and will look to continue the trend in 2024.

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvd2hhdC1qb3NoLWhldXBlbC13YW50cy10by1hY2NvbXBsaXNo LWR1cmluZy10ZW5uZXNzZWUtZm9vdGJhbGwtcy1ieWUtd2VlayIsCiAgICBj c19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdGVu bmVzc2VlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGd2hhdC1qb3NoLWhldXBlbC13 YW50cy10by1hY2NvbXBsaXNoLWR1cmluZy10ZW5uZXNzZWUtZm9vdGJhbGwt cy1ieWUtd2VlayZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTUxJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==