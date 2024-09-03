in other news
Tennessee’s dominating 2024 debut, coupled with some week 1 shakeups, helped move it up in the polls this week.
The Vols, who looked the part in a 69-3 rout of Chattanooga last Saturday, climbed one spot to No. 14 in the first regular season Associated Press Top 25 on Tuesday.
Tennessee (1-0), which began the season ranked No. 15, is the sixth highest ranked SEC team behind top-ranked Georgia, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 9 Missouri after rolling in their season openers.
LSU fell to No. 18 following its loss to Southern California Sunday night, partly allowing the Vols move up. Texas A&M dropped out of the ranking after a loss to Notre Dame.
Tennessee looked the part in week 1 with quarterback Nico Iamaleava leading a stellar offensive performance that included a record 314 passing yards in one half and more than 700 yards of total offense.
The Vols will face what is expected to be a sterner test on Saturday in a neutral site game against No. No. 24 NC State (1-0) in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
The Wolfpack, who entered the season ranked, saw no movement in the poll after struggling in their season opener against Western Carolina before pulling away late to win 38-21.
"Defensively, (NC State) has been really good and it will be a great test for us up front and on the perimeter and at quarterback," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said Monday. "And offensively, they’ve got a really experienced quarterback, got playmakers around him and the special teams are really good, too. Huge test for us this week. One that we’re excited about."
