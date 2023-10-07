Through five games, Tennessee sits at a 4-1 overall record and is 1-1 in SEC matches. The Vols' success stems in big part due to a surprisingly impressive defense. Let's dive into how it stacks up statistically against the rest of the conference. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

In terms of yards allowed per game, Tennessee is slightly above average compared to its peers in the SEC. In sixth place, the Vols have surrendered 308.2 yards per game. Ahead of Tennessee are Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky. All of these teams are on the Vols' schedule. Missouri comes in at seventh — also on Tennessee's schedule. The Vols allowed 192.8 of their yards through the air and 115.4 on the ground. This is fifth for passing and seventh for rushing. However, Tennessee also is tied for first in the conference in yards allowed per play at just a 4.4 average.

Yards are important, but keeping the other team off the scoreboard is the most essential. Tennessee has done a good job in this category so far. At 17.8 points allowed per match, the Vols sit at fifth in the conference. Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and Florida are the teams ahead of Tennessee. The Vols are just 0.4 points behind the Gators, though. The most points allowed in a match by Tennessee so far was to Florida. It gave up 29 in that contest. The least was just 13 to Virginia and Austin Peay.