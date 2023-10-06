Through five games, Tennessee sits at a 4-1 overall record and is 1-1 in SEC matches. The Vols' success stems partially from an effective offense. Let's dive into how it stacks up statistically against the rest of the conference. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

So far, Tennessee has averaged 466.2 yards per contest. This is the fourth most in the SEC behind just LSU, Ole Miss and Georgia. The Vols profited the most against UTSA while recording 512 yards from scrimmage. The biggest hit to the number came in the loss to Florida while reaching just 387 yards. Of the three teams in front of Tennessee, just one is on the remaining schedule. However, five through 11 are all on the Vols' slate. This includes the Gators who rank ninth with only 392.6 per contest. To pass the Bulldogs, the Vols will need to make up some ground. Georgia sits 15 yards per game ahead of Tennessee. In first, the Tigers have reached 551.4 yards per match which is almost 90 more per night than the Vols, though.

Through the air, Tennessee slides down the SEC standings. The Vols' mark of 235 passing yards per game is ninth in the league. Ahead of Tennessee are LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, South Carolina, Missouri, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Florida in that order. Joe Milton III himself sits at seventh in the conference in passing yards per game, though. This is a big step back from a year ago where Hendon Hooker and the offense led one of the best pass attacks in the country.

Where the Vols have done their damage this year is on the ground. Tennessee sits atop of the SEC with 231.2 rushing yards per match. This mark is 29.2 yards per game better than Auburn who sits in second place. It is also only 3.8 yards per night less than the aireal attack the Vols have posted. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Comparing Vols run game to previous two seasons under Josh Heupel Leading the way for Tennessee is Jaylen Wright. His 435 yards on the ground are the third most in the SEC. Jabari Small also comes in at 317 and ninth place. Wright has averaged 7.13 yards per attempt, as well, good for second in the conference. Dylan Sampson's 6.89 is third.