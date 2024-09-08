Tennessee’s 51-10 romp of NC State late Saturday night in Charlotte resulted in a bump in the polls.

The Vols (2-0), who used a dominating defensive performance that included holding the Wolfpack to just 140 total yards while forcing three turnovers, climbed seven spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.

Tennessee was the fifth highest ranked team in the SEC with Georgia holding on to the No. 1 spot and Texas jumping to No. 2 after beating Michigan.

Alabama remained at No. 4 and Ole Miss moved to No. 5. Missouri leapt to No. 6. Oklahoma stayed put at No. 15 with LSU coming in at No. 16.

Tennessee is back inside the top 10 for the first time since the week of Sept. 5, 2023. The Vols are in position for moving up even further over the next few weeks.

Tennessee will host Kent State (0-2) on Saturday (7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network) in its final tuneup before conference play begin next week at Oklahoma.

The Vols opened as a 47.5-point favorite.