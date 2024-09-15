Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

Tennessee's climb in the polls continue.

The Vols, fresh off of a record-breaking offensive performance in their 71-0 thrashing of Kent State at Neyland Stadium Saturday night, jumped one spot to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.

The Vols (3-0) were the fifth highest ranked SEC team in the poll, with Texas overtaking Georgia for the No. 1 billing. The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 after surviving a road scare at Kentucky.

Alabama and Ole Miss remained at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively while Missouri fell to No. 7. Oklahoma and LSU stayed out at No. 15 and No. 16.

Tennessee broke several offensive records against Kent State, including total yards (740), point scored in modern era (71), points in a half (65) and points in a quarter (37).

The performance comes one week before the Vols open SEC play at Oklahoma on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). It will be the first conference game for the Sooners (3-0), who beat Tulane, 34-19 in their last outing, since joining the league.

Tennessee opened as a slight road underdog over the summer but that line has since moved in favor of the Vols, who are now a near touchdown favorite at -6.0 points.