Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

Tennessee’s climb in the polls continues.

The Vols’ parlayed their latest triumph — a 25-15 win at Oklahoma Saturday night — into a jump in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday, moving up one spot to No. 5.

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) leaned on its defense and a couple of big plays offensively to stay unbeaten and win its conference opener on the road at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Vols have surged in the polls since starting the season at No. 15. They climbed seven spots after beating NC State convincingly in week 2 and jumped one spot ahead of its first test away from Knoxville.

Tennessee is the fourth highest ranked SEC team after week 4, behind No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Georgia and No 4 Alabama.

Alabama and Georgia, which held their spot in the rankings after being idle on Saturday, will play next week in Tuscaloosa.

Tennessee will have its own bye week next Saturday, the first of two this season before going back on the road to face Arkansas (3-1, 1-0) at Reynolds-Razorback Memorial Stadium on Oct. 5.

A kickoff time and TV designation will be announced later this week.

The Razorbacks, coming off of a 24-14 road win at Auburn, will play Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Dallas this Saturday.