Tennessee wrapped up spring football practices nearly a month ago, officially beginning an offseason of high expectations.

The Vols are coming off a nine-win campaign in 2023 and their last game against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando offered up plenty of reasons to be optimistic about their prospects for the 2024 season.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Nico Iamaleava impressed in his first career start, leaving no question that the once-highly touted five star recruit is Tennessee's leader at quarterback.

Dylan Sampson, now the No. 1 running back in the Vols' backfield also made a strong impression in that game as did Tennessee's offensive line, which returns nearly every major contributor from last season.

On the defensive side, the Vols are experienced up front and EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr., who housed an interception in one of the last plays of a productive sophomore season and provided the exclamation point in a 35-0 thumping of Iowa, is already topping most early NFL mock drafts for 2025.

These and other improvements between the end of the bowl game and three weeks of spring practices last month have pundits high on Tennessee more than three months before it opens the season.

The Vols are featured inside the top 20 of nearly every way-too-early poll, including ESPN, which released its post-spring practice rankings earlier this week.

Tennessee is ranked No. 17 in the poll, the seventh highest among SEC teams, including newcomers Texas and Oklahoma who will make their conference debuts in August.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Nico Iamaleava is Vols' current answer at quarterback, but who's next?

Among the reasons for the Vols' ranking is Iamaleava, who appeared in four games as a freshman behind Joe Milton III last season before going 12-of-19 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown along with three rushing scores vs. a top 10 Iowa defense back in January.

It was a small sample size, but enough to provide at least a glimpse into what Tennessee's offense could look like under Iamaleava full time next season.

"Anybody who has seen (Nico) Iamaleava throw the ball and deftly work his way around the pocket knows what an immense talent Tennessee's first-year starting quarterback is," ESPN's Chris Low wrote. "But there's such a thing as too much hype (and too many expectations) too soon. His performance in the win over Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl was promising, but bowl games aren't always a great indicator for what comes next. The Vols will need to play well around Iamaleava this season, both in the way the offensive line protects him and the way his skill players make plays. Iamaleava is well-liked in the locker room and has shown no entitlement despite all the attention he's received.

"But now comes the real challenge -- performing consistently week in and week out against the grind of an SEC schedule. Iamaleava also needs to bulk up. Unlike his arm talent, his durability could be a question."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 3 biggest games for Tennessee to make College Football Playoffs

Along with the rankings, ESPN doled out its post-spring overreactions, which for Tennessee included Iamaleava being a Heisman Trophy contender.

Having played in just five games to this point, touting Iamaleava as one of the early favorites for college football's most coveted individual award would fairly be classified as an overreaction, but the early consensus is that the Vols' offense will improve under him.

After a record-breaking season two years ago, Tennessee took a step back offensively in 2023, particularly in the passing game, which forced the Vols to lean heavily on the run.

Iamaleava's now familiarity with the system and wide receivers room that boasts a mix experience and potential, Tennessee could have at least some semblance of the 2022 offense.

“Just there’s so much growth from any quarterback as they go through the early stages of learning what it takes to play college football," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said on April 13. "How intentional, how much time (Iamaleava) spends inside of the building, which leads to the understanding of what we’re doing offensively. Understanding the why behind it is really important for players as well...Got really good command.

"He does a great job being intentional in a leadership role, communication role, in one-on-one situations. Going to have to continue to grow as a leader inside of our program as he goes through his career. That’s typical of every young quarterback.”