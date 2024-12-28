Which Tennessee football players have announced they're transferring

The winter transfer portal window is now closed for Tennessee football.

At 11:59 p.m. local time on Dec. 28, those who wished to enter the transfer portal must have submitted their paper work.

Schools have 48 hours to process the request to transfer after it is submitted. However, most players make their intentions known before officially being placed in the portal.

This does mean there could be some late additions to the outgoing transfer class that have not yet been revealed, though.

Athletes will also have a chance to enter the portal following spring practice beginning on April 16 and lasting 10 days.

At the moment, here's who has decided to leave the Vols.

