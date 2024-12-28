Published Dec 28, 2024
Which Tennessee football players have announced they're transferring
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia

The winter transfer portal window is now closed for Tennessee football.

At 11:59 p.m. local time on Dec. 28, those who wished to enter the transfer portal must have submitted their paper work.

Schools have 48 hours to process the request to transfer after it is submitted. However, most players make their intentions known before officially being placed in the portal.

This does mean there could be some late additions to the outgoing transfer class that have not yet been revealed, though.

Athletes will also have a chance to enter the portal following spring practice beginning on April 16 and lasting 10 days.

At the moment, here's who has decided to leave the Vols.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Squirrel White - Starting slot WR

Mike Matthews - Rotational WR

Holden Staes - Rotational TE

Christian Harrison - Rotational STAR

Chas Nimrod - Rotational slot WR

Jalen Smith - Rotational LB

Jayson Jenkins - Rotational DE

Gaston Moore - Backup QB

Cameron Seldon - Backup RB

Nathan Leacock - Backup WR

Jordan Matthews - Backup CB

Kaleb Webb - Backup WR

Vysen Lang - Backup C

Nate Spillman - Backup WR

Khalifa Keith - Backup RB

Charlie Browder - Backup TE

Ryan Damron - Walk-on QB

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.