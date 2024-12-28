Which Tennessee football players have announced they're transferring

The winter transfer portal window is now closed for Tennessee football.
At 11:59 p.m. local time on Dec. 28, those who wished to enter the transfer portal must have submitted their paper work.
Schools have 48 hours to process the request to transfer after it is submitted. However, most players make their intentions known before officially being placed in the portal.
This does mean there could be some late additions to the outgoing transfer class that have not yet been revealed, though.
Athletes will also have a chance to enter the portal following spring practice beginning on April 16 and lasting 10 days.
At the moment, here's who has decided to leave the Vols.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Squirrel White - Starting slot WR
Mike Matthews - Rotational WR
Holden Staes - Rotational TE
Christian Harrison - Rotational STAR
Chas Nimrod - Rotational slot WR
Jalen Smith - Rotational LB
Jayson Jenkins - Rotational DE
Gaston Moore - Backup QB
Cameron Seldon - Backup RB
Nathan Leacock - Backup WR
Jordan Matthews - Backup CB
Kaleb Webb - Backup WR
Vysen Lang - Backup C
Nate Spillman - Backup WR
Khalifa Keith - Backup RB
Charlie Browder - Backup TE
Ryan Damron - Walk-on QB
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.