Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Which Tennessee seniors are out of eligibility and which can return

Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker (13) and Tennessee defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) do a handshake before a football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker (13) and Tennessee defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) do a handshake before a football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

Due to the 2020 season being hindered by Covid, the NCAA granted everyone who played in that season an additional year of eligibility.

While some decide to not take advantage of it, many athletes have used the opportunity to extend their college careers.

Here is a list of which Tennessee seniors have the option to return and which have exhausted their eligibility.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Out of eligibility
Player Position Jersey Number

Jaylen McCollough

DB

2

Dee Williams

RS/WR

3

Kamal Hadden

DB

5

Aaron Beasley

LB

6

Joe Milton III

QB

7

Ramel Keyton

WR

9

Charles Campbell

K

19

Roman Harrison

DL

30

McCallan Castles

TE

34

Jeremiah Crawford

OL

53

John Campbell Jr.

OL

74

Ollie Lane

OL

78

Jacob Warren

TE

87

Kurott Garland

DL

99
Advertisement

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Bowl check-in: Where Vols stand in latest postseason projections

Additional eligibility available
Player Position Jersey Number

Doneiko Slaughter

DB

0

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

DB

1

Jabari Small

RB

2

Warren Burrell

DB

4

Brandon Turnage

DB

8

Tyler Baron

DL

9

Elijah Simmons

DL

10

Tamarion McDonald

DB

12

Wesley Walker

S

13

Kwauze Garland

LB

15

Bru McCoy

WR

15

Michael Bittner

WR

17

Omari Thomas

DL

21

Matthew Salansky

LS

47

Isaac Green

DL

58

Cooper Mays

OL

63

Parker Ball

OL

65

Dayne Davis

OL

66

Jackson Lampley

OL

75

Javontez Spraggins

OL

76

Medical Redshirt

While Keenan Pili does not have an extra year of eligibility due to Covid, he will have the option to return due to the injury he suffered this year.

While playing in a single game, Pili can apply for a medical redshirt to make up for the time missed. This would make 2024 his final campaign.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement