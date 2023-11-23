Which Tennessee seniors are out of eligibility and which can return
Due to the 2020 season being hindered by Covid, the NCAA granted everyone who played in that season an additional year of eligibility.
While some decide to not take advantage of it, many athletes have used the opportunity to extend their college careers.
Here is a list of which Tennessee seniors have the option to return and which have exhausted their eligibility.
|Player
|Position
|Jersey Number
|
Jaylen McCollough
|
DB
|
2
|
Dee Williams
|
RS/WR
|
3
|
Kamal Hadden
|
DB
|
5
|
Aaron Beasley
|
LB
|
6
|
Joe Milton III
|
QB
|
7
|
Ramel Keyton
|
WR
|
9
|
Charles Campbell
|
K
|
19
|
Roman Harrison
|
DL
|
30
|
McCallan Castles
|
TE
|
34
|
Jeremiah Crawford
|
OL
|
53
|
John Campbell Jr.
|
OL
|
74
|
Ollie Lane
|
OL
|
78
|
Jacob Warren
|
TE
|
87
|
Kurott Garland
|
DL
|
99
|Player
|Position
|Jersey Number
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
DB
|
0
|
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
|
DB
|
1
|
Jabari Small
|
RB
|
2
|
Warren Burrell
|
DB
|
4
|
Brandon Turnage
|
DB
|
8
|
Tyler Baron
|
DL
|
9
|
Elijah Simmons
|
DL
|
10
|
Tamarion McDonald
|
DB
|
12
|
Wesley Walker
|
S
|
13
|
Kwauze Garland
|
LB
|
15
|
Bru McCoy
|
WR
|
15
|
Michael Bittner
|
WR
|
17
|
Omari Thomas
|
DL
|
21
|
Matthew Salansky
|
LS
|
47
|
Isaac Green
|
DL
|
58
|
Cooper Mays
|
OL
|
63
|
Parker Ball
|
OL
|
65
|
Dayne Davis
|
OL
|
66
|
Jackson Lampley
|
OL
|
75
|
Javontez Spraggins
|
OL
|
76
Medical Redshirt
While Keenan Pili does not have an extra year of eligibility due to Covid, he will have the option to return due to the injury he suffered this year.
While playing in a single game, Pili can apply for a medical redshirt to make up for the time missed. This would make 2024 his final campaign.
