Who's hot, who's not for Florida State heading into CWS rematch with Vols
Tennessee baseball will square off with Florida State on Wednesday afternoon for a spot in the College World Series finals.
The Vols will need to win one of two games while the Seminoles will need to run the table with two wins.
This is the second time the teams are matched up in the 2024 CWS after Tennessee survived a scare in walk-off fashion. The Vols pushed across five runs in the final two innings and four in the ninth to advance to the winner's bracket.
Since then, Florida State has played two additional games which resulted in wins over Virginia and North Carolina. With three games under the Seminoles' belt in Omaha, trends are starting to form at the plate.
Here are the results for the batting order that Florida State fielded in the initial matchup with Tennessee.
|Player
|Hits-for-AB
|Runs/RBI
|XBH
|HR
|Walks
|
Max Williams
|
6-for-15
|
3/3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Cam Smith
|
2-for-11
|
3/1
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
James Tibbs III
|
2-for-12
|
4/1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
Marco Dinges
|
5-for-13
|
3/3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
Jaime Ferrer
|
5-for-13
|
6/9
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
Daniel Catu
|
3-for-11
|
2/2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Alex Lodise
|
4-for-11
|
3/2
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Drew Faurot
|
3-for-13
|
1/1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Jaxson West
|
4-for-10
|
2/3
|
1
|
1
|
3
WHO'S HOT
The hottest bat appears to be Jaime Ferrer. He's hit 5-for-13 in Omaha with three home runs and four extra-base hits. This has resulted in six runs and nine RBI. He's also shown plate discipline while walking three times.
Also sitting at 5-for-13 is Marco Dinges. He's taken a more small-ball approach, though, with one extra-base hit and no homers. He has crossed the plate for three runs and hit for three RBI. He's walked twice, as well.
The most hits have come from lead-off batter Max Williams. He's hit 6-for-15 with three runs and three RBI. He's smashed one home run and drawn one walk to give Florida State a jolt at the top of the order.
Jaxson West is also coming off a four-hit afternoon after entering the most recent game ice cold.
WHO'S NOT
Surprisingly, the two most feared hitters in the lineup, Cam Smith and James Tibbs III, haven't had the best outings. Smith is hitting 2-for-11 and Tibbs is 2-for-12. Neither has left the yard.
However, both have had plate discipline to help out. Smith has walked five times and Tibbs has four times to get on base in other ways.
In the eight hole, Drew Faurot hasn't been very successful. He's sitting at 3-for-13 with no extra-base hits and no walks.
