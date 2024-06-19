Tennessee baseball will square off with Florida State on Wednesday afternoon for a spot in the College World Series finals.

The Vols will need to win one of two games while the Seminoles will need to run the table with two wins.

This is the second time the teams are matched up in the 2024 CWS after Tennessee survived a scare in walk-off fashion. The Vols pushed across five runs in the final two innings and four in the ninth to advance to the winner's bracket.

Since then, Florida State has played two additional games which resulted in wins over Virginia and North Carolina. With three games under the Seminoles' belt in Omaha, trends are starting to form at the plate.

Here are the results for the batting order that Florida State fielded in the initial matchup with Tennessee.