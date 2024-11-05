Why Tennessee coaches ‘lost our damn minds’ after Miles Kitselman touchdown

Alec Abeln noticed that something was off.

From his seat in the coaches booth atop Neyland Stadium, the Tennessee tight ends coach saw Kentucky's defense do something deep in the red zone that hadn't shown up on film last Saturday night.

Tight end Holden Staes was the intended target, but two Wildcats' defenders followed him out of the backfield as Vols' quarterback Nico Iamaleava rolled to that side of the field. So Iamaleava improvised.

Miles Kitselman, the second tight end on the field for Tennessee, was running to the opposite side of the end zone, uncovered and unaccounted for. When he saw Iamaleava, he turned in his direction.

The result was a touchdown to extend the Vols' lead to two scores late in the third quarter, one that created enough separation for a 28-18 victory to open a critical final month of the regular season.

"He was just being a ball player," Abeln said. "The tight zone played out totally different than we expected than what's on tape and really three years of going against that defense. Honestly, it was a dead play, but those two guys just made it right. It was special. I was up in the box when it happened, and we were losing our damn minds. Pretty cool."