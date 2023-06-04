Wilkerson provides iconic call on play that will go into 'Tennessee lore'
CLEMSON, SC — John Wilkerson has learned to contain some of his excitement in the radio booth.
The Tennessee baseball play-by-play man who is in his 33rd season calling games for the Vol Network learned during Tennessee's regional game against Oklahoma State in 1995 that he needed to save his physical reactions to big plays for commercial breaks.
On air is a different story as Tennessee fans who tune into Wilkerson have learned.
"I was too into the game in the sense of just rising and falling with everything going for the Vols or against them in terms of battling Oklahoma State," Wilkerson said. "I just had to give myself a heads up and take a step back and just remember that you’re there to talk about it. That was the day that I realized you need to just step back for just a second. It’s great to be excited and there are wonderful things that you can witness but you need a little step back in terms of just going full on exuberance.
"I try to do that with how I present it on the air. In terms of jumping around, that comes once we go to a commercial break or they go to the bullpen.”
Zane Denton made Wilkerson wait for a commercial break Saturday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Starring down a loss that would put Tennessee into the elimination round of the Clemson Regional, the Vols' third baseman got behind on an 0-2 count before evening it up with two balls.
Tennessee trailed Clemson 4-2 with two runners on and two outs. Wilkerson has watched enough of Denton this season to know that he was capable of coming through with a game-changing hit and he proved him right.
Denton sent Ryan Ammons' pitch into the left field stands, giving Tennessee the lead and likely saving its season. It paved the way for a 6-5 win in 14 innings, putting the Vols on the cusp of their third-straight Super Regional berth.
“You just think, ‘this is it,’” Wilkerson said. “Just for (Denton) to be locked in as he was, having already hit a home run in the game. You just got the sense that something was going to happen…With Zane, it’s just been something to watch because he’s been a guy who has come up with so many big moments…That Sunday game at LSU when the Tigers are coming back, he’s the guy that comes up with the big two-run home run that gives the Volunteers a little more cushion.
"He’s had so many big hits and you can add this one into the mix. It immediately goes into Tennessee lore.”
As the ball drifted away from the third base line and further back, another memorable Wilkerson call flooded the airwaves, providing in words what Tennessee fans back home couldn't see.
"Two balls, two strikes, two down. The left-hander kicks and delivers," Wilkerson said, setting the stage. "Pitch hit high in the air towards left field, going down the line. Let's see, is it fair? It is! Zane Denton gives Tennessee the lead! With two outs the Volunteers have life and now have the upper hand!"
Denton did in fact give Tennessee new life, but he was one of a number of heroes.
There was Blake Burke who hit out of a slump with a single to get two runners on set up Denton in the ninth.
Hunter Ensley was 0-for-6 in the game before his RBI double gave Tennessee the lead for good in the top of the 14th. Chase Burns pushed himself to the limit, working out of a bases-loaded jam and stranding the walk-off run at third thanks to a double play executed by Moore, Maui Ahuna and Ethan Payne, who was thrust into the lineup at first base in the ninth.
“Here it was, Tennessee needed the call and they got it. It was the right call because it was so well-turned," Wilkerson said. "Tennessee was playing tight on the corners, ball up the middle. Christian Moore was able to come right after it and then it was such a quick flip to second because you have to get two. Not only did he get it to Ahuna, but Maui was able to turn it and fire fast to first and a great stretch by Ethan Payne as he was pressed into service.
"Everything had to work for Tennessee but it was well-turned by every member…That’s exactly what Tennessee had to have and they got it.”
Wilkerson will remember it all. Every detail, every play. It wasn't quiet the grand slam walk off that Drew Gilbert hit to beat Wright State at Lindsey Nelson Stadium that sparked Tennessee's College World Series run in 2021 or Todd Helton's complete game performance to beat Oklahoma State and send the Vols back to Omaha for the first time in 44 years in 1995, but it's up there.
“I’ve been blessed to do this for a long time,” Wilkerson said. “I have seen a lot of great moments. I just want what is best for the team because you get to know each group of guys. There has been so many incredible individuals wear the uniform. You hope that it’s the best possible outcome for them and while you would very much appreciate a game that goes 8.5 innings and you bat last or you just get three quick outs and the game is over in the bottom of the ninth, there is absolutely something special and iconic and magical when you are in one of the struggles that Tennessee found itself in last night. To go back and be able to appreciate everybody who had a hand in helping Tennessee take one step that it needed to to get closer is one of the things that I truly appreciate…You really appreciate being on hand and just witness an event like last night.
"There’s still work to be done but that all just added to the atmosphere and that’s what makes moments like that so incredibly special so you can share it with the fans who can’t attend and also see how many fans who were on hand to witness it."
