CLEMSON, SC — John Wilkerson has learned to contain some of his excitement in the radio booth.

The Tennessee baseball play-by-play man who is in his 33rd season calling games for the Vol Network learned during Tennessee's regional game against Oklahoma State in 1995 that he needed to save his physical reactions to big plays for commercial breaks.

On air is a different story as Tennessee fans who tune into Wilkerson have learned.

"I was too into the game in the sense of just rising and falling with everything going for the Vols or against them in terms of battling Oklahoma State," Wilkerson said. "I just had to give myself a heads up and take a step back and just remember that you’re there to talk about it. That was the day that I realized you need to just step back for just a second. It’s great to be excited and there are wonderful things that you can witness but you need a little step back in terms of just going full on exuberance.

"I try to do that with how I present it on the air. In terms of jumping around, that comes once we go to a commercial break or they go to the bullpen.”

Zane Denton made Wilkerson wait for a commercial break Saturday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Starring down a loss that would put Tennessee into the elimination round of the Clemson Regional, the Vols' third baseman got behind on an 0-2 count before evening it up with two balls.

Tennessee trailed Clemson 4-2 with two runners on and two outs. Wilkerson has watched enough of Denton this season to know that he was capable of coming through with a game-changing hit and he proved him right.

Denton sent Ryan Ammons' pitch into the left field stands, giving Tennessee the lead and likely saving its season. It paved the way for a 6-5 win in 14 innings, putting the Vols on the cusp of their third-straight Super Regional berth.

“You just think, ‘this is it,’” Wilkerson said. “Just for (Denton) to be locked in as he was, having already hit a home run in the game. You just got the sense that something was going to happen…With Zane, it’s just been something to watch because he’s been a guy who has come up with so many big moments…That Sunday game at LSU when the Tigers are coming back, he’s the guy that comes up with the big two-run home run that gives the Volunteers a little more cushion.

"He’s had so many big hits and you can add this one into the mix. It immediately goes into Tennessee lore.”

As the ball drifted away from the third base line and further back, another memorable Wilkerson call flooded the airwaves, providing in words what Tennessee fans back home couldn't see.

"Two balls, two strikes, two down. The left-hander kicks and delivers," Wilkerson said, setting the stage. "Pitch hit high in the air towards left field, going down the line. Let's see, is it fair? It is! Zane Denton gives Tennessee the lead! With two outs the Volunteers have life and now have the upper hand!"