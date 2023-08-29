It took nine practices last August for Jerry Mack to realize the kind of impact Dylan Sampson could make.

Sampson was a newcomer, a former three-star running back prospect in Tennessee's 2022 class but it didn't take long for him to make an impression. Before the Vols completed fall camp, the coaching staff knew Sampson would be in the rotation behind Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright.

"I think back to last year when we had Dylan Sampson," Mack said. "It was very early when he got here, the way he processed information and the way he communicated, you knew he was going to find himself in the rotation sooner rather than later. Probably about the ninth practice during fall camp last year, we kind of realized Dylan Sampson can really help us."

It showed up on the field, particularly in the second half of Tennessee's 11-2 campaign.

Sampson rushed for nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns on the season with 131 yards and a score coming against Vanderbilt in his last outing.

Now more comfortable in the offense on the even of Tennessee's 2023 season, Sampson is expected to feature heavily in a experienced and deep backfield.

"Just having knowledge of the system," Sampson said. "Playing more and more, everything is starting to mesh together like understanding the whys of what we're doing. The time that I've spent in the system developing myself has made me more comfortable."

For Sampson, the transition from incoming freshman to making up the third spot in a trio of capable backs was helped along by Small and Wright a year ago.

By the middle part of the season, he helped share the load and when both Small and Wright were limited in spring practices, Sampson took on their role to help a pair of freshmen in DeSean Bishop and Cam Seldon in their own adjustments.

"I think it started last year," Sampson said. "I came in ready and eager to learn by watching them. I've seen them grow in different ways. Jaylen has been more vocal. He's always been energetic, but he's taken more of that leadership role coming into the season. Jabari has been present and helping as he always does. I really feel like I took what they taught me last year and have been able to use it to develop myself and be a leader on this time. We help each other out through our practices.

They come to me and ask me what I see and what they think is wrong and I ask them the same thing. We can only be as good as the best man."

Though Small and Wright are still the headliners in the Tennessee run game, Sampson's quick growth and a firmer grasp of the system has put him in position to earn more carries and build off of what he showcased last season.

"I think we're going to have three running backs that have experience," Sampson said. "Going into this season, it's great to have. You never know when you will need to lean on somebody. Playing with those guys every singe day, we make each other better. I couldn't ask to be a part of a better running back room."

"Right now, I love the depth," Mack added. "First time since I've been here that we've had multiple backs that we have a lot of trust in...Dylan Sampson has continued to grow and continued to show that he can play in this offense."