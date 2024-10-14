Advertisement
Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Florida
Full snap counts and PFF game grades from Tennessee football's win over Florida.
• Ryan Sylvia
Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25
Here’s where Tennessee is ranked in the latest polls after beating Florida on Saturday.
• Noah Taylor
Tennessee's goals remain intact. The Vols' defense is why
Tennessee's defense was again key for the Vols vs. Florida on Saturday.
• Noah Taylor
Offensive struggles loom over Tennessee's win against Florida
Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday, but the offensive struggles continue to hurt the Vols.
• Ryan Sylvia
Everything Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel said after beating Florida
Transcript of Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel meeting with the media after beating Florida.
• Ryan Sylvia
2026 4-star WDE Zion Elee talks Tennessee visit, plans for return visit
