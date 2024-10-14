2026 4-star WDE Zion Elee talks Tennessee visit, plans for return visit

Advertisement

in other news

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Florida

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Florida

Full snap counts and PFF game grades from Tennessee football's win over Florida.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

Here’s where Tennessee is ranked in the latest polls after beating Florida on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Tennessee's goals remain intact. The Vols' defense is why

Tennessee's goals remain intact. The Vols' defense is why

Tennessee's defense was again key for the Vols vs. Florida on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Offensive struggles loom over Tennessee's win against Florida

Offensive struggles loom over Tennessee's win against Florida

Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday, but the offensive struggles continue to hurt the Vols.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Everything Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel said after beating Florida

Everything Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel said after beating Florida

Transcript of Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel meeting with the media after beating Florida.

 • Ryan Sylvia

in other news

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Florida

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Florida

Full snap counts and PFF game grades from Tennessee football's win over Florida.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25

Here’s where Tennessee is ranked in the latest polls after beating Florida on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Tennessee's goals remain intact. The Vols' defense is why

Tennessee's goals remain intact. The Vols' defense is why

Tennessee's defense was again key for the Vols vs. Florida on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 14, 2024
2026 4-star WDE Zion Elee talks Tennessee visit, plans for return visit
circle avatar
Dale Dowden  •  VolReport
Lead Football Recruiting Reporter
Twitter
@Dale_Dowden
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tennessee
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
5 - 1
Overall Record
2 - 1
Conference Record
Upcoming
Tennessee
5 - 1
Tennessee
Alabama
5 - 1
Alabama
-2.5, O/U 56.5
Tennessee
5 - 1
Tennessee
Kentucky
3 - 3
Kentucky
Finished
Tennessee
23
Arrow
Tennessee
Florida
17
Florida