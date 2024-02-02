Bracketology update: Vols hold 2-seed, Lady Vols remain in Last Four In
The SEC standings are taking form as conference play reaches the midway point.
This means the NCAA Tournament picture is also becoming clearer.
Here's where Tennessee's men's and women's programs sit in ESPN's latest round of bracketology.
Vols: 2-seed (East)
The Vols have hung onto a 2-seed, but continue to bounce around to different regions. Currently, ESPN projects Tennessee to start in the East region.
The first game would be against 15-seed Quinnipiac. It sits at 16-4 overall and 8-1 in the MAAC. Then, it would face either 7-seed Northwestern or 10-seed Providence in the Round of 32. The Friars are led by former Vols assistant coach Kim English who is in his first season with the program. These first two games would be played in Charlotte.
If Tennessee earns a spot in consecutive Sweet 16s, it would likely face 3-seed Duke or 6-seed San Diego State. The Blue Devils fell to the Vols last season in the NCAA Tournament and the Aztecs lost in the title game.
The other top seeds in the region are 1-seed UConn, 4-seed Iowa State and 5-seed Kentucky.
Tennessee is one of eight SEC programs projected to make the field. This is the second most among all conferences.
|Team
|Seed
|Region
|
Tennessee
|
2
|
East
|
Alabama
|
3
|
South
|
Auburn
|
4
|
Midwest
|
Kentucky
|
5
|
East
|
South Carolina
|
6
|
West
|
Ole Miss
|
8
|
South
|
Mississippi State
|
9
|
West
|
Texas A&M
|
10
|
South
Lady Vols: 11-seed (Portland 2) (Play-in)
Tennessee has moved up in the recent projections following a dominating win over Georgia on the road. The Lady Vols remain in the Last Four In, but are at the top of the list and one jump away from not having to play in the play-in.
Currently, ESPN projects Tennessee to face Washington in a battle of 11 seeds for a spot in the Round of 64. The winner would face 6-seed Creighton. The Round of 32 would likely be against 3-seed Ohio State with the games all being played in Columbus.
If the Lady Vols are able to reach a third-straight Sweet 16, they would likely face 2-seed Kansas State or have a rematch with 7-seed Florida State. Other top seeds in the region are 1-seed Stanford, 4-seed Virginia Tech and 5-seed Baylor.
Tennessee is one of nine SEC squads in the field which is tied with the ACC for the most.
|Team
|Seed
|Region
|
South Carolina
|
1
|
Albany 1
|
LSU
|
4
|
Albany 4
|
Ole Miss
|
7
|
Portland 3
|
Mississippi State
|
9
|
Albany 4
|
Vanderbilt
|
10
|
Albany 1
|
Alabama
|
11
|
Albany 1
|
Texas A&M
|
11
|
Albany 4
|
Tennessee
|
11
|
Portland 2 (Play-in)
|
Auburn
|
12
|
Portland 2 (Play-in)
