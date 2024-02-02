This means the NCAA Tournament picture is also becoming clearer.

The Vols have hung onto a 2-seed, but continue to bounce around to different regions. Currently, ESPN projects Tennessee to start in the East region.

The first game would be against 15-seed Quinnipiac. It sits at 16-4 overall and 8-1 in the MAAC. Then, it would face either 7-seed Northwestern or 10-seed Providence in the Round of 32. The Friars are led by former Vols assistant coach Kim English who is in his first season with the program. These first two games would be played in Charlotte.

If Tennessee earns a spot in consecutive Sweet 16s, it would likely face 3-seed Duke or 6-seed San Diego State. The Blue Devils fell to the Vols last season in the NCAA Tournament and the Aztecs lost in the title game.

The other top seeds in the region are 1-seed UConn, 4-seed Iowa State and 5-seed Kentucky.

Tennessee is one of eight SEC programs projected to make the field. This is the second most among all conferences.