Tennessee football can't pull off flip of elite Texas wide receiver commit

He also took a trip to SMU before finalizing his commitment.

However, four-star Chris Stewart has now locked down his recruitment with the Longhorns, according to Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman .

As a part of its stretch of official visits, Tennessee football attempted to flip a wide receiver from Texas .

"I made the final decision ... I'm shutting it down," Stewart told Rivals this weekend during his official visit back to see Texas.

He took this official visit this weekend. This was his final in a string of trips, featuring Knoxville last weekend.

Stewart ranks as the No. 6 slot receiver in the 2026 class out of Pearland, Texas. He is also the No. 180 recruit in the country.

While the Vols were very open to adding Stewart to their class of commits, they aren't without an elite slot. In fact, Tennessee owns the commitment of Knoxville's Tyreek King, the top-ranked player at the position in the country.

The Vols also remain in the mix for other receiver talents across the country. They did lose three-star Tyran Evans recently, though, as he reopened his recruitment and decommitted from Tennessee.

The Vols currently hold just nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 34 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and safety KJ McClain. On Saturday morning, unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.