Bryson Eason was preparing for his first career start this time a year ago.

Eason had worked his way into a contributing role as a sophomore on Tennessee's defensive line and was named a starter before the Vols' Orange Bowl clash with Clemson on Dec. 30, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

A lot has changed in the last 365 days. Eason started seven games as a junior, helping a defensive front that has been one of the team's most consistent units with 26 tackles and a sack in 12 games entering No. 21 Tennessee's Cheez-It Citrus Bowl match up with No. 17 Iowa at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on New Year's Day (1 p.m. ET, ABC).

"(The first start) just gave me a lot of confidence going into the season and making me feel like I can do this," Eason said. "Just helping the team and being productive in every which way. It was just a great jump and a great feeling. It just helped me out a lot with confidence."

Eason is still relatively new to the position.

He arrived at Tennessee in 2020 as a linebacker but made the move to the defensive line after stints at outside linebacker and defensive end. Eason will have the opportunity for continued development there after deciding to return.

The Vols are set to lose seniors Roman Harrison off the edge and Kurrott Garland on the interior. Defensive end Tyler Baron recently transferred to Ole Miss, but Eason brings back experience alongside Omari Thomas and Omarr Norman-Lott, Elijah Simmons and James Pearce Jr.

"I just started playing D-line like two years ago," Eason said. "So, I still want to work on getting my technique down, details, little key things that can help me be a better D-lineman and read certain things. That's a major reason I came back and, like you said earlier, a lot of guys that I came in with came back, so it just only felt right. Plus to get better and work on my game."

That group will get another outing before next season against a Hawkeyes offense that has a slow, methodical approach that Tennessee hasn't quite seen.

Iowa won 10 games during the regular season played in the Big Ten Championship Game despite ranking last in the FBS in total offense with 239.3 yards per game. It will be a clash of styles, but one Eason is embracing.

"It's exciting for us, the guys that play D-line. This is the type of game that we like," Eason said. "We're just ready and prepared for it and eager to get started."

Tennessee finished second in the SEC in stopping the run, holding opponents to 113.8 yards per game and second in sacks with 36.0.

The Hawkeyes have allowed 27 sacks for more than 200 yards this season, something the Vols have the capability to exploit.

"We are obviously always trying to apply some pressure when we can," Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks said. "One of the things that makes Iowa unique is they are very rarely off schedule. They work really hard to stay on schedule. We have to do a great job stopping the run, putting ourselves in a situation to be able to rush the passer.

"Right now, our main priority is making sure that we can put ourselves in a situation that would give us a chance to hopefully try to apply some pressure."